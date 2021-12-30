Maren Morris Teases Something New for 2022 on Social Media [Watch]

Maren Morris hopes to include the holiday movie Home Alone in a Christmas tradition with her husband Ryan Hurd and young son Hayes. Maren said when asked about holiday traditions, “There was one thing that we did that I would like to make a tradition because it was so fun was, I was pregnant, but we went and saw Home Alone at the symphony, and they play the movie. And then the orchestra plays the score of the film, the John Williams score underneath it. And there were so many kids there with their parents that were seeing Home Alone for the first time and just like laughing, and it was so heartwarming. And I was like, I was also really emotional and pregnant. So I was like, ‘We have to take Hayes to this and do this every year.’

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO