Bachelor Clayton Echard: 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me (‘I Bought an Online Hip-Hop Dance Course During Quarantine’)

Laying his heart on the line! Bachelor Nation complained that Clayton Echard did not get enough screen time during season 18 of The Bachelorette, but he will finally be center stage as he searches for love on season 26 of The Bachelor. There is still plenty that fans do not know about the reality star, so Us Weekly asked him to share 25 fun facts about himself.

Scroll down to learn more about the TV personality, 28, before the Monday, January 3, premiere of The Bachelor:

1. I played briefly in the NFL for the Seattle Seahawks.

2. I love Chipotle and could honestly eat it daily.

3. I’ve never considered myself a cat person, but I once had a cat named Beans. I loved that cat so much.

4. I have two younger brothers named Nate and Pat and we’re each two years apart. … My poor mom.

5. My first job out of high school was making fudge at Six Flags in my hometown of Eureka, Missouri.

6. My mom is an elementary school teacher and one year she was my teacher! I didn’t get away with not doing my homework.

7. I once went to a ‘NSync concert with my aunt when I was a kid and cried because I was the only boy there.

8. My rap name is Claydoe. (Nobody ever spells it right!)

9. My biggest fear is being trapped in a small space.

10. I once ate a piece of dog poop because I thought it was chocolate. I was 6. It was obviously disgusting.

11. I practice my Spanish daily on my phone with the hopes of becoming bilingual. One day I’ll get there!

12. I once swallowed a quarter trying to clean it for my collection, so now I’m worth at least 25 cents.

13. Snowboarding is my favorite hobby that I never get to do. I haven’t done it since I was 12, but I’m itching to get back on the board. This year I’ll return to the slopes.

14. My favorite movie is Inception.

15. I go to the gym or on bike rides to clear my head when I need to.

16. I’m currently working toward getting my MBA.

17. I eat the same meal for breakfast and dinner five days a week, and I don’t get sick of it. (Homemade chipotle bowls!)

18. Ozark is my favorite Netflix show.

19. The first mean nickname given to me (by a neighbor) was Claypot when I was 7. Nowadays, that would be one of the nicer things people are calling me!

20. One of the biggest turn-ons for me is a woman who can dance!

21. I believe pizza should not be eaten without ranch.

22. My guilty pleasure is candles … shhh!

23. I bought an online hip-hop dance course during quarantine.

24. Before I went on The Bachelorette, I wore unfitted dad jeans. Now, I wear tailored pants and fitted jeans. This is a big deal for me.

25. I try to learn at least one new thing every day so that I can become a better human being overall.

