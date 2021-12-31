ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tolls set to increase on Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge starting Saturday

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the last day before tolls increase on the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge. Starting with the new...

cbslocal.com

Pa. Turnpike To Introduce 5% Toll Increase Starting This Weekend

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — This weekend will be the beginning of new tolls for drivers on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Starting on Sunday after midnight, tolls will be increased by 5% for both the E-ZPass and toll by plate systems. The only exception is for the new Southern Beltway, PA Turnpike...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PIX11

Tolls increase on NJ Turnpike, Garden State Parkway

TRENTON, N.J. — Drivers will be paying higher tolls in 2022 on some major roadways in New Jersey.  The New Jersey Turnpike Authority, which operates the Garden State Parkway and the New Jersey Turnpike, raised tolls by 3% starting on Saturday.  The agency uses toll indexing to determine rate hikes. Toll increases are based on […]
TRAFFIC
KTVU FOX 2

Toll increases take effect on 7 Bay Area bridges

OAKLAND, Calif. - Tolls increased by one dollar on the Bay Bridge and at six other Bay Area bridges on Jan. 1. The Golden Gate Bridge is not impacted. Bay Area Toll Authority reminds that the state-owned bridge toll increases were approved by voters in recent years. Carpools and clean-air...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WNEM

Bay City Bridge Partners clarify rumors about tolling structure

The Bay City Bridge Partners announced on Wednesday nothing has changed in the tolling structure agreed upon between them and Bay City. Bay City residents will not be charged for tolls with a transponder until five years after the construction of both bridges are finished. No tolls will be charged when under any declared state of emergency.
BAY CITY, MI
Mario Cuomo
providencedailydose.com

Work Starts Monday — Washington Bridge West

Commuters heading into the city may want to give themselves a few extra minutes Monday morning when RIDOT begins a $78-million project to repair and widen Washington Bridge. All lanes on I-195 West will be narrowed and shifted to the right from the Broadway interchange in East Providence to the South Main Street exit in Providence. RIDOT also will reduce the number of lanes from two to one at the Taunton Avenue/Veterans Memorial Parkway/Warren Avenue on-ramp, requiring drivers to merge into a single lane prior to entering the highway.
PROVIDENCE, RI
kisswtlz.com

Bay Area Residents To Learn About Bridge Tolls

Along with the work underway on Liberty Bridge, Bay City Bridge Partners plans to utilize the winter and next spring to begin education on how to use the bridges once tolling takes effect. Drivers will not see a toll booth. Instead, they may install “sticker-like” transponders that are read by RFID readers over the bridge entrances with unlimited crossings for just $15 a month for both residents and non-residents. Those without transponders will receive an invoice for tolls based on a capture of their license plate number at $.50 per crossing for residents with transponders and regular two-axle vehicles.
BAY CITY, MI
manisteenews.com

Work on Maple Street Bridge to start in January

MANISTEE — The new year will bring new construction and projects to Manistee. Among one of the first construction projects will be the rehabilitation of the Maple Street Bridge. Work is scheduled to begin in January. According Manistee City Council meeting agenda for Jan. 4, the city has contracted...
MANISTEE, MI
#Tolls#Commuter#Hudson River
N.Y. Woman 'Deliberately and Intentionally' Drove Car into Niagara River Before Her Death: Police

Authorities believe the New York woman who died after her car plunged into the Niagara River drove into the frigid waterway on purpose. In a statement to PEOPLE, Detective-Sergeant Brian Nisbet with the New York State Park Police says information thus far has indicated that the woman "deliberately and intentionally drove her car into the upper Niagara River and the rapids" on Wednesday.
ACCIDENTS
News 12

Gov. Hochul insists NY schools to remain open for in-person learning

With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increasing in children, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced testing kits will be on their way to schools across New York. More children are now hospitalized with COVID-19 than at the beginning of December, according to data from New York state's health commissioner. A majority of those cases is coming from New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
abc17news.com

2021 Notebook: The scandals that took down Andrew Cuomo

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo entered 2021 seeing his reputation as a leader in the COVID-19 fight starting to fray. The trouble came in waves. In January, the state’s attorney general issued a report confirming that thousands more people had died of COVID-19 in New York’s nursing homes than Cuomo’s administration had previously acknowledged. Over the next few months, several women came foward with tales of being leered at, unwanted touches, suggestive comments and one said, being groped on her breast. The AP’s correspondent in Albany, New York, talks says covering Cuomo’s administration was a reminder to always be skeptical about the information she was getting.
HEALTH
FL Radio Group

Minimum Wage Increases Today

Today sees the minimum wage increase for much of the New York. Upstate workers will see minimum wage jump from $12.50 cents to $13.20. Long Island and Westchester will see their wages increase from $14.00 to $15.00. This is happening as the result of a wage increase plan which was put in place as part of the State’s 2016-2017 Budget.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Some New Jersey restaurants opt to close amid the Omicron surge

Some restaurant owners are taking matters into their own hands by choosing to close temporarily as COVID-19 cases in the state surge. Bin 14 on Washington Street in Hoboken is closed for the next few days. Owners say the closure is to ensure that workers feel safe and are healthy leading into New Years.
HOBOKEN, NJ

Community Policy