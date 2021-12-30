ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Are The Numbers That T-Pain Posted On Twitter? Rapper Says Its The Number of Streams Needed To Make A Dollar

By Ivan Korrs
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of 2021, streaming has emerged as a critical component of rappers' ability to generate revenue from their songs. On the other hand, T-Pain published a list that he claims reveals that streaming may not be as profitable for other musicians. Rapper T-Pain took to Twitter to share a...

