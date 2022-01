Kanye West might have stood up for Beyoncé when Taylor Swift won an award over her at the 2009 MTV VMAs, but that doesn't mean his relationship with Queen Bey is all peachy. As you may recall, last year, producer Hit-Boy aired out his drama with Ye, which also involves Bey, claiming that the rapper stopped working with him after complaining about his work with Beyoncé. The two have since put aside their differences (for the most part) and during the latest episode of Off The Record with DJ Akademiks, the producer spoke about what exactly happened to drive a wrench between his relationship with Ye.

