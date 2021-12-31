ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

2 people died after a multi-vehicle wreck in Sacramento County (Sacramento County, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BdGJx_0dZpZAxh00
2 people died after a multi-vehicle wreck in Sacramento County (Sacramento County, CA)Nationwide Report

Two people lost their lives following a wreck Wednesday morning in Sacramento County.

As per the initial information, the fatal multi-vehicle pile-up took place at about 9:01 a.m. on State Route 160, south of 3 Mile Slough. The preliminary reports showed that the Nissan driver crossed over a double-yellow line and sideswiped a Toyota [...]

Read More >>

December 31, 2021

Browse through Today’s California Accident News.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
County
Sacramento County, CA
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento County, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento County, CA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#State Route 160#California Accident News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
Nationwide Report

28-year-old Angela Kondratyuk dead after a two-vehicle crash on I-90 east of Spokane (Spokane, WA)

On Friday morning, 28-year-old Angela Kondratyuk, from Kennewick, lost her life following a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 90. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place at approximately 8:30 a.m. around four miles west of Spokane. The early reports showed that Angela Kondratyuk was eastbound in a Toyota Avalon when she failed to maintain control of her car. After that, her car spun out and ended up between the lanes.
SPOKANE, WA
Nationwide Report

Pedestrian injured after a hit-and-run crash in Tacoma; driver sought (Tacoma, WA)

On Friday night, one person suffered major injuries following an auto-pedestrian accident in Tacoma. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the intersection of Tacoma Avenue South and South 38th Street at about 8:30 p.m. after getting reports of a hit-and-run crash. The preliminary investigation showed that a vehicle hit a 25-year-old man for undetermined reasons. The vehicle left the scene after the collision.
TACOMA, WA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy