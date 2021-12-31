2 people died after a multi-vehicle wreck in Sacramento County (Sacramento County, CA)
Two people lost their lives following a wreck Wednesday morning in Sacramento County.
As per the initial information, the fatal multi-vehicle pile-up took place at about 9:01 a.m. on State Route 160, south of 3 Mile Slough. The preliminary reports showed that the Nissan driver crossed over a double-yellow line and sideswiped a Toyota [...]
Comments / 2