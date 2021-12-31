2 people died after a multi-vehicle wreck in Sacramento County (Sacramento County, CA)

On Friday morning, 28-year-old Angela Kondratyuk, from Kennewick, lost her life following a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 90. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place at approximately 8:30 a.m. around four miles west of Spokane. The early reports showed that Angela Kondratyuk was eastbound in a Toyota Avalon when she failed to maintain control of her car. After that, her car spun out and ended up between the lanes.

