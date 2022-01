Alabama lawmakers return to Montgomery on Jan. 11 for the 2022 legislative session. Here are some issues to watch as the session begins. Lawmakers face decisions on how to spend over $1.5 billion in state relief funds from the American Rescue Plan. Congress allocated $2.12 billion for Alabama through the American Rescue Plan. The state has so far received $1 billion and has $580 million remaining after using $400 million for prison construction and $80 million to reimburse hospitals and nursing homes. Key lawmakers say they expect infrastructure projects to be among the proposed uses.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO