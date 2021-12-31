ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China Yuchai's YCK05 Hydrogen-Powered Engine Achieves Stable Ignition, Operation

By Akanksha Bakshi
 2 days ago
  • China Yuchai International Limited's (NYSE: CYD) YCK05 hydrogen-powered engine achieved stable ignition and operation in a recent Beijing Institute of Technology demonstration.
  • The YCK05 engine design upgrades the engine structure and subsystems, such as the combustion and gas distribution systems.
  • The YCK05 hydrogen engines may be widely applicable in bus, municipal, sanitation, logistics, and distribution markets.
  • "We look forward to the commercialization of hydrogen-powered engines in the future to meet the needs of our diversified customer base and to contribute to improving the environment," said Weng Ming Hoh, President of China Yuchai.
  • Price Action: CYD shares closed higher by 6.21% at $13.86 on Thursday.

