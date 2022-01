Eric Wyatt said the idea for Broadway Pizzeria took shape when he was working as a firefighter. “On my off-days from the fire department, I used to deliver pizza for Papa John’s on the side. And I just got this idea that I would try my hand at the pizza business myself and use wood-burning ovens to just kind of set us apart from the crowd,” Wyatt said.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 9 HOURS AGO