* Through games played 12/301. Golden State Warriors (27-7) The Warriors return to the top spot after taking down the Suns in a marquee Christmas Day matchup in Phoenix. Stephen Curry followed a 46-point game against the Grizzlies with a 33-point performance against Phoenix, helping the Warriors improve to 2-1 against the Suns. The Warriors lost a close game to the Nuggets on Tuesday before Thursday’s home-and-home rematch in Denver was postponed because the Nuggets didn’t have enough players available. The Warriors, who are holding opponents to a league-low 100.9 points per game, have another big showdown with the Jazz on New Year’s Day.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO