Review: ‘Jockey’ is a winner for Clifton Collins Jr.

WHAT IT'S ABOUT Abbott Elementary in West Philly has lots of problems, but a new teacher (Quinta Brunson) is determined to meet them head-on. There will be, in fact, headwinds. The school is chronically underfunded, and the principal, Ms. Ava Coleman (Janelle James, "Black Monday") essentially got the job via blackmail. Meanwhile, the other teachers — Melissa Schemmenti (Lisa Ann Walter), Jacob Hill (Chris Perfetti), Barbara Howard (Uniondale native Sheryl Lee Ralph) and another new teacher, Greg Eddie (Tyler James Williams) and — know the odds are against them too, but this new teacher just might be able to overcome them. At least the camera crew that's following her around will bring some needed attention to Abbott.

