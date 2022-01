Remarkably, tonight’s NHL Winter Classic is the first time that the league has held one at night. Stadium Series games were held during the evening, but after the debacle of the Lake Tahoe games in February, where the sun made it impossible to play, the league has scheduled this one for a 6 PM puck drop. Also playing a factor in the late scheduling is, more than likely, the broadcast partner. Traditionally broadcast on NBC during the day on a slow entertainment day, the Winter Classic is now on TNT, who more than likely don’t want to break up their mini-Marvel movie marathon on a day where people need to sit around and chill.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO