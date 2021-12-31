ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Cobra Kai’ season 4 on Netflix: Battle for the soul of Valley rages on for N.J. creators and cast

By Amy Kuperinsky
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Johnny Lawrence is totally ticked off. The All Valley Karate Tournament will now have separate boys’ and girls’ competitions. “Thought they were all about women’s lib,” he sneers in the upcoming fourth season of “Cobra Kai,” the “Karate Kid” revival series on Netflix. “They ought to man up and take a...

IGN

Cobra Kai - Review

This is a spoiler-free review of Cobra Kai Season 4, which hits Netflix Dec 31. You can check out our Season 3 review here. The battle for the soul of the Valley continues, but this time stakes are higher than ever. While Cobra Kai has been on Netflix for some time, Season 4 marks the first one produced by the streamer since its purchase from YouTube TV. Though the creative team remains the same, there are a couple of growing pains that are pretty evident in this new era. But, all the same, it’s still one hell of a ride.
TV SERIES
geekculture.co

Geek Review: Cobra Kai Season 4 (Netflix)

Nostalgia is a powerful tool and while the likes of The Matrix, Spider-Man, and Ghostbusters have been actively harnessing it as a means to reach out to fans, no one has been doing it longer, and far better than the folks at Netflix’s Cobra Kai. Originally conceived as a...
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Cobra Kai Season 4 Ending, Explained: Who Wins the All-Valley Tournament?

‘Cobra Kai’ works because it has found the perfect balance between nostalgia, modernity, self-deprecation, fanservice, and unadulterated humor. The Netflix (previously YouTube Red and YouTube Premium) series serves as a sequel to the four ‘Karate Kid’ films. The inaugural season is set 34 years after the events of the first film. After Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) reopens the eponymous dojo, it reignites his rivalry with Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio). Soon, their children and students inherit their feud, much to the dismay of both Johnny and Daniel. It isn’t long before John Kreese (Martin Kove) shows up and wrenches control of the dojo from Johnny.
TV SERIES
GeekTyrant

COBRA KAI Creators Reveal That Terry Silver's Return Has Been Planned Since Season 1

Fans have known since this past season of Cobra Kai that the maniacal villain Terry Silver, played by actor Thomas Ian Griffith, would be returning to this upcoming season of the series. He first appeared on The Karate Kid III, and a younger version of the character was featured in the backstory of John Kreese (Martin Kove) in the show’s third season. So it was only fitting that Silver return this season, but apparently, that’s been the plan since before the show began.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Ending Explained: What’s Next For Miguel, Kreese, Robby, and Karate in the Valley?

*** Does an article titled “Cobra Kai Season 4 Ending Explained” contain spoilers? You bet your newly won All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament trophy it does! ***. The fourth season of Netflix’s Cobra Kai is in the books. I laughed, I cried, I rewatched the Johnny Lawrence training montage from Episode 5 (“Match Point”) a couple hundred times. You know, normal Cobra Kai stuff. Before we get into what could potentially happen in Season 5, here’s a brief summary of the Cobra Kai Season 4 finale: “The Rise.”
TV SERIES
thenerdstash.com

‘Cobra Kai’ Season 3 Recap of Every Episode

The much-anticipated release of ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 is just days away. The newest installation in the ‘Karate Kid Universe’ releases New Year’s Eve on Netflix. With so much to look forward to in the new season, there’s maybe some details you might’ve forgotten from Season 3. Not to worry, we’ve got it handled with an episode by episode ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 3 Recap to get you up to speed. You’ll be happy to know the entire main cast from season 3 WILL be returning.
TV SERIES
WHAS 11

'Cobra Kai': Inside Thomas Ian Griffith's Return to the 'Karate Kid' Franchise in Season 4 (Exclusive)

Season four of Cobra Kai got a lot more villainous thanks to Thomas Ian Griffith’s return as Terry Silver, a Vietnam War veteran and wealthy businessman who originally founded the titular dojo. Like many stars of the film franchise, the actor reprised his role, which he originated 32 years prior in 1989’s The Karate Kid Part III, for the Emmy-nominated Netflix series.
TV & VIDEOS
TVOvermind

Cobra Kai Season 4 Only Gets Better

For everyone that hasn’t binge-watched season 4 of Cobra Kai, there are going to be spoilers, so be prepared. But for those of us that have gone through all 10 episodes already (yes, we’re nerds, embrace it), this will be more of a recap. Right off the bat, the alliance that Johnny and Daniel formed is, as it should have been expected, rocky as hell since both individuals have a very different style of teaching. But the biggest surprise doesn’t come from their various techniques and how the students handle them, in fact, it doesn’t even come from Eagle Fang or Miyagi-Do at all. Instead, it comes from Cobra Kai, as everyone already knew that Terry Silver was coming back, and anticipated this return since Kreese was heard talking to someone when season 3 concluded. What we didn’t know was that Terry had no designs on coming back to this particular world. In fact, after the fiasco in The Karate Kid Part III, he simply disappeared, and John Kreese became a broken man since Cobra Kai was more or less dead considering that Mike Barnes was the last hope.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 On Netflix, Where Daniel And Johnny Now Have A Common Enemy — And It’s Not Just Kreese

Season 4 of Cobra Kai picks up where Season 3 left off; John Kreese (Martin Kove) has taken over the Cobra Kai dojo, leaving Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) to scramble to create a new dojo called Eagle Fang. But since Cobra Kai is recruiting new members left and right, Johnny and his arch nemesis, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), decide to merge their two dojos. But as any fan of the show knows, the state of the karate rivalry in the first episode is just the beginning of a flurry of switching alliances and clashing philosophies.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Cobra Kai' Season 4: Main Character Gets Arrested in Season Finale

Cobra Kai Season 4 spoilers ahead. One of the main characters of Cobra Kai is heading to jail, and no it's not Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). In the Season 4 finale, we see John Kreese (Martin Kove) and Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) celebrating after the Cobra Kai dojo won the All Valley Karate Tournament. But as they were celebrating, the police arrive and arrest Kreese. Silver told Kreese that he is his weakness, and we find out that Silver set him up.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Cobra Kai fans lose minds over ‘heartbreaking’ Karate Kid reference

Netflix viewers are praising Cobra Kai for its many callbacks to The Karate Kid franchise.The show, a continuation of the beloved 1980s film series, returned for a fourth season on New Year’s Day (1 January).Fans of the show are calling the new season the best yet, largely thanks to its inclusion of many Karate Kid references and Easter eggs.However, there’s one in particular that fans are highlighting as the most effective, and it’s leaving them feeling rather emotional.The line is spoken by Johnny Lawrence, who is played by William Zabka. Johnny first appeared in 1984 film The Karate Kid,...
TV & VIDEOS
shortlist.com

Netflix just canceled one of its biggest shows after just one season

Netflix is notorious for cancelling shows before they have time to prove themselves - and it’s just done it again with one of its biggest series of the year. Cowboy Bebop, the live-action adaptation of the successful anime, was meant to be another mega-sized sci-fi hit for Netflix. The streaming giant spent some $1.5 million on one promo campaign for the thing, but the show was released to mixed reviews. We actually think it’s worth a watch, with John Cho having fun as Spike Spiegel, but it’s not the adaptation some fans wanted.
TV SERIES
