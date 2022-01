Penguins captain Sidney Crosby got his wingers back on Sunday – both of them. Jake Guentzel (hand) and Bryan Rust (lower body) were both activated off of injured reserve ahead of the matinee at PPG Paints Arena against the San Jose Sharks. It’s just the seventh time this season and the first time since Nov. 24 that all three linemates have been on the ice at the same time.

