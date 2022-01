The stock price of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE: VGR) fell over 35% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE: VGR) fell over 35% during intraday trading today. The reason for the price drop has to do with Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) spinning off from Vector and trading on the New York Stock Exchange today.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO