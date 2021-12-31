BO BBQ Korean Grill and Bar set to open in Corpus Christi at the start of the new year

Looking to find somewhere new to take the family in the new year? Look no further.

BO BBQ Korean Grill and Bar is scheduled to open sometime in the first two weeks of January in the old Hu-Dat location on South Padre Island Drive.

Coastal Bend residents will get their chance to experience authentic Korean barbecue that is cooked right at their table.

"Corpus Christi does not have a lot of restaurants like this one," co-owner Nhieu Bo said. "That inspired us to open a new one here with Korean style."

While its not the first Korean barbecue restaurant in the Coastal Bend, BO BBQ is hoping visitors embrace its take on the 'cook your own food' concept.

Customers will be given the selection of a variety of meats including chicken, beef and pork. Whether you like it medium-well or well-done, you get to control that by cooking your meat selection on the gas-powered grill on your table.

"That's kind of the fun of it," co-owner Tony Pham said.

Those who prefer not to cook their own meals can enjoy fresh sushi from the restaurant's loaded sushi bar. BO BBQ also offers a full bar with alcoholic beverages from local breweries and name brands.

More: 'Mexican-American flair': Local artist opens new Sew Bonita store in Hamlin center

"Because we're here in Corpus Christi, and by the water, we like to offer a little more seafood with our sushi," Bo said. "That adds a little more variety on the menu for everyone."

In order to change the space from the old Hu-Dat into what it is today, the owners hired local architect Toan Huynh to design the layout.

Huynh said his goal was to open the restaurant up and make guests feel welcomed wherever they are seated.

"When a family first walks in they will feel the atmosphere and the experience. That's the most important thing," Bo said. "I love Asian food and Asian culture and I just want to share that with everyone."

As for Pham, his expertise and love for Korean food comes from a long line of family members.

More: Shop local: Here's 10 Corpus Christi businesses to visit for your holiday shopping

"My family business is doing Korean barbecue," Pham said. "When I came (to Corpus Christi), I saw that no one had the style like we do."

Pham and his family have been in the Korean barbecue business for over 40 years, owning and operating multiple restaurants in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

"My family had been doing this a long time and we thought it would be a good idea to let other people try our food and share it with others," Pham said. "I also want people to know the tradition of Korean food."

infobox

If you go

What: BO's BBQ Korean Grill and Bar

Where: 6042 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi, TX, 78412.

Menu: https://www.bokoreanbbq.com/menu

Christopher Howley covers entertainment and community news in South Texas. Support more coverage like this at Caller.com/subscribe .

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: BO BBQ Korean Grill and Bar set to open in Corpus Christi at the start of the new year