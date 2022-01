PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — On Monday, Ed Gainey will become the first African-American to be sworn in as mayor of the city of Pittsburgh. It also marks the end of the administration of Mayor Bill Peduto, who leaves after eight years in office. Mayor Peduto looked back at his time with KDKA Investigator Andy Sheehan. The mayor reflected on his accomplishments and his disappointments, the reasons for his defeat, and the hopes for his city in the future. It’s with a mixture of sadness and pride that Mayor Peduto packs up all of the artifacts of his 27 years in city government...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO