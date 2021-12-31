ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Drum majors for change: Civil rights leaders of 1961 teach us to confront injustice

By Mike Thompson, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rXjbD_0dZpViLl00

My heroes are now in their 70s and 80s. That may seem like a strange thing to say given our youth-obsessed culture, but a 10-day road trip over the summer, during which I interviewed veterans of the fight for civil rights in 1961 , convinced me that courage is the greatest superpower and that lessons learned 60 years ago can guide the fight against voting restrictions today.

Imagine the American South circa 1961 . The Ku Klux Klan and white citizens' councils called the shots and enforced, through deadly terror, a system of racial segregation that stained everything from the law to customs. Any Black person who dared to buck the system risked their life. And countless Black people were beaten, raped and murdered during that era for challenging the white establishment.

Yet thousands of people fought back against the system of racial apartheid in 1961 and won. They did it not with bullets and violence, but with acts of civil disobedience, conviction and raw courage. Let me introduce you to five of them:

David Williamson Jr. of Rock Hill, South Carolina, took a stand by sitting down at a segregated lunch counter. After being arrested, Williamson refused bail, forcing a segregated government to pay to keep him behind bars and feed him for almost a month. Williamson and the " Friendship Nine " provided a template for bringing about change through nonviolent civil disobedience, and others across the South soon followed this “jail, no bail” strategy. The resulting strain on public coffers forced an end to segregated lunch counters.

Phyllis Hyatt , a friend of Williamson’s and a fellow resident of Rock Hill, proved that there’s more than one way to fight back against racial discrimination, and that every action in opposition to injustice matters. Hyatt was one of Rock Hill’s “ City Girls ” who risked life and limb to protest segregation alongside their male counterparts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rS71w_0dZpViLl00
Phyllis Hyatt was one of Rock Hill’s “City Girls” who risked life and limb to protest segregation alongside their male counterparts. Mike Thompson/USA TODAY

USA TODAY Opinion: Get our best columns in your inbox with our daily newsletter

Dr. Tom Ellison of Birmingham, Alabama, embodies what a lifetime commitment to social justice looks like by not just talking the talk but walking the walk. Ellison has been in the thick of the fight for equality since childhood, inspired by his minister father who was a friend and colleague of such civil rights icons as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Rev. Fred Shuttlesworth .

Hezekiah Watkins of Jackson, Mississippi, has been a civil rights leader since he was a child. Mistaken for a Freedom Rider, the then-13-year-old was arrested and placed in a cell on death row with two condemned criminals. After a lifetime of leadership, Watkins, who by his own count has been arrested more than 100 times, now shares his story of hope as a guide at the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum .

A lifetime of fighting for social justice

Richard Gleason took a temporary leave from his job as a youth minister in public housing in Chicago to join the Freedom Riders in 1961. Gleason proves that faith can be a powerful motivator in the fight for social justice. Everyone has value and is deserving of liberties, and Gleason has devoted his life to that fact.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kDdY2_0dZpViLl00
Richard Gleason took a temporary leave from his job as a youth minister in the public housing developments of Chicago to join the Freedom Riders in 1961. USA TODAY

The equality these civil rights activists fought for is again under attack six decades later. Numerous states across the country are erecting barriers to voting , many of which are aimed directly at Black Americans. All the veterans of the civil rights movement I interviewed share a deep concern over this assault on voting rights in 2021 America.

Augmented Reality: Inside, the bus filled with smoke. Outside, a mob waited to attack. What do you do? Go inside a Freedom Ride.

My hope is that sharing the hope and courage of these civil rights heroes will inspire people today. We have much to learn from those who came before us; they provide a blueprint for using nonviolent civil disobedience to fight back against the racially motivated attacks on voting rights plaguing America in 2021 .

Americans stood up to racism in 1961 and changed history. This is their fight, in their words.

These five drum majors for change and justice know that the rights and freedoms we enjoy today aren’t a guarantee. Let’s learn from them and, following their lead, take action.

Follow Mike Thompson's cartoons and commentary on Facebook and Twitter . Reach him at mthompson600@usatoday.com .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Drum majors for change: Civil rights leaders of 1961 teach us to confront injustice

Comments / 1

Related
Tennessee Tribune

Civil Rights Leader Nash Was Involved in Some of the Most Consequential Campaigns

Diane Nash is an acclaimed American civil rights activist. She was prominently involved with integrating lunch counters through sit-ins, the Freedom Riders, the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC), the Selma Right-to-vote movement and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Southern Christian Leadership Conference. She was also a part of a committee that promoted the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Nash later became active in the peace movement and continues to advocate for fair housing in her hometown of Chicago, where she practices real estate.
NASHVILLE, TN
University of Florida

A Lawyer, A Lloyd & A Champion of Civil Rights

Double Gator Bob Lloyd comes from a long line of civic-minded Daytona Beach residents. His newest project brings the first state-commissioned statue of an African American to the U.S. Capitol. One morning in the late 1940s, not long after the end of World War II, Daytona Beach auto dealer J....
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Daily Mail

Shoeless and segregated in the Deep South: 100-year-old pictures capturing hardships for cotton-picking black workers under Jim Crow go up for auction

Fascinating 100-year-old photographs that reveal the stark reality of life for black Americans under segregation decades after the abolition of slavery are up for auction. The images show women and children wearing ragged clothes and no shoes while picking cotton in the South during the Jim Crow era. The photos,...
VISUAL ART
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Alabama State
wnav.com

Local Civil Rights Leaders React to Bishop Desmond Tutu’s Death in South Africa

(Annapolis, MD) –WNAV–Local civil rights leaders are reacting to the death of Bishop Desmond Tutu. Tutu is one of the voices of South Africa who is credited with breaking the racist practice of European-Africans separating themselves from Black-Africans in South Africa—a system called Apartheid. Carl Snowden, who is the convener of the Caucus of African American leaders expressed his condolences to those who called Tutu family and considered him a friends.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
cvilletomorrow.org

‘Stonewall’ Jackson statue is heading to California to become the centerpiece of a historically contextualizing art exhibit

While Charlottesville’s monument of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee is set to be melted down and transformed into new local art, Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson will be sent to California. At its Monday meeting, Charlottesville City Council voted for LAXART, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit arts organization, to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Rights Leaders#Civil Rights Movement#Black People#American#The Ku Klux Klan#Rock Hill
wrtv.com

'America's most racist town' works to erase stains of hatred

A man kneels next to Sullivan’s Pharmacy in Harrison, Arkansas’ downtown business district. In his right hand, he has a painting easel as he uses his left hand to carefully paint the word “Tunica” between two bricks on the side of the building. The man paints...
HARRISON, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
creators.com

The Death of California

In "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," Victor Hugo told the tale of Esmerelda, a gypsy dancer falsely accused of attempted murder, set to be hanged by an unjust state. Quasimodo, the titular hunchback, swings down from the cathedral of Notre Dame and saves her, carrying her off while crying "Sanctuary!" In fact, throughout European history, churches provided places of safe haven for accused criminals; the claim of "sanctuary" is made to this day by people seeking refuge from the law.
CALIFORNIA STATE
HuffingtonPost

I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
SOCIETY
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

334K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy