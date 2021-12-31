ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11 of America's most 'influential' companies have raised average wages during the pandemic — but historically high inflation has eaten away at those gains

By Madison Hoff, Juliana Kaplan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3indLS_0dZpVeor00
Fast food workers and activists demonstrate outside McDonald's downtown flagship restaurant on July 31, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. Scott Olson/Getty Images
  • Wages have been on the rise as companies struggle to hire enough workers.
  • An analysis of some of the US' most "iconic" companies finds that inflation "wiped out" most of those gains.
  • This limited real wage growth could in turn be contributing to ongoing labor shortages.

