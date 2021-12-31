ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

We asked our cleaning expert how to restart, refresh in the new year

By Jennifer Manfrin, BestReviews
WANE 15
WANE 15
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kymXh_0dZpVdw800

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

As the holidays come to an end, the post-holiday cleaning begins. From the fridge to the fireplace and everything in between, holiday celebrations result in needed tidying throughout the house. Additionally, it’s crucial to properly store decorations like Christmas ornaments to protect them and keep them ready to go when the holidays roll around again.

After the holidays, decluttering and deep cleaning can be overwhelming, but professional assistance can help. We consulted with our cleaning expert, Ketia Daniel, the founder of BHM Cleaning Co in Birmingham, Alabama, for tips to simplify your cleaning up and organizing efforts for a fresh start to the new year.

Tips for efficient post-holiday cleaning

When it’s time to clean up your home after the holidays, Daniel stresses that time organization is a must. “Use the time wisely, when it’s time to clean up your Christmas tree and your Christmas decorations. That’s the best time, in my opinion, to give your house a deep clean,” she said.

Having the items you need before you begin the cleaning process is the first step in maximizing your time, Daniel continued. “I would say to go ahead now, while the Christmas things are out, and buy your supplies. If you need containers to put your ornaments in [and] organize them. I would go ahead and label them and everything.”

Focus on storage

Refreshing your home after the Christmas season begins with a plan to store decorations and keep them protected while in storage. Daniel recommends purchasing boxes that are “designed especially for ornaments.” Boxes with this design typically have protective dividers.

Holiday inflatables are more popular than ever but require careful care once when it’s time to take them down and store them. “I think it’s very important for people to gather their inflatables and other things they have outside and clean them off before they put them in storage. You can just water them down after you deflate them and then let them dry and then pack them up in a plastic container. Don’t use soap because that may discolor the inflatable,” Daniel said.

Prepare to clean

When embarking on your post-Christmas cleaning chores, the most important consideration is to do a thorough job. A quality vacuum cleaner is a must for cleaning pine needles and debris off carpets, hard floors and around cracks and crevices, but Daniel also emphasizes the importance of cleaning vents.

“For air vents, I would use my vacuum along with a Swiffer Duster. I will go in with the Swiffer Duster as far as I can go then use the stick handle part to make sure there are no cobwebs.” She continued, “If the vent has black or brown discoloration from dust and dirt, I use Dawn dish soap and scrub it off in the kitchen sink. For this, you can use a microfiber cloth or an SOS non-scratch soap scrubber.”

A thorough cleaning should also include fireplaces, windows and baseboards. Daniel advises that vacuum attachments and a Swiffer come in handy for removing dust and debris in tight spaces. And because most people stock the refrigerator with Christmas goodies, it also needs a complete cleaning. “It’s a great time to clean out your fridge. Making sure that all the food from the holidays is gone completely,” Daniel said.

In addition to a vacuum and Swiffer, you can use the Clorox in a spray bottle, Dawn dish soap, scrubbers and microfiber cloths to accomplish many of the cleaning tasks Daniel recommends for the New Year and beyond.

Products our cleaning expert recommends

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zlyxB_0dZpVdw800

Dawn Ultra Dishwashing Liquid Dish Soap

Dawn Ultra is a top-selling dish liquid for its ability to cut grease and clean gently yet effectively. Its reliable performance has made it a popular choice for numerous cleaning applications.

Sold by Amazon SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZFqFn_0dZpVdw800

Clorox Clean-Up All-Purpose Cleaner Spray with Bleach

In addition to the germ-fighting power of bleach, this versatile cleaner comes in a spray bottle that’s convenient to use for a wide range of cleaning tasks. It’s made by Clorox, one of the most trusted names in household cleaning products.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QVzru_0dZpVdw800

Mr. SIGA Microfiber Cleaning Cloths, Pack of 12

The soft, absorbent material that’s used to make microfiber cloths makes them useful for many cleaning purposes. What’s more, they won’t scratch delicate surfaces. This budget-friendly pack includes 12 cloths.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CFSib_0dZpVdw800

Zober Large Christmas Ornament Storage Box

This spacious ornament storage box will protect your treasured ornaments while in storage thanks to the dividers that prevent them from rubbing together. It holds as many as 128 ornaments.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B8MLj_0dZpVdw800

SOS Non-Scratch Soap Scrubbers

While these soap-infused scrubbers are powerful enough to whisk away tough grime, they are designed to clean without scratching surfaces.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aJeXr_0dZpVdw800

Swiffer Duster

Once you own a Swiffer, tidying up dusty surfaces will be a snap. That’s because the soft fibers do a great job locking in dust particles, thus removing potential allergens from any indoor environment.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

SHOP NOW

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Manfrin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

This weighted blanket helps me de-stress, and here’s why

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. One of the lessons that the last couple of years have taught me is that taking care of our mental health is crucial to living a happier, more fulfilling life. One item that’s helped me de-stress, sleep and feel better overall is the Bearaby weighted blanket. The […]
HEALTH
WANE 15

Time to put away your holiday decorations? Here are top picks for organizing

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. How to organize holiday decorations Now that the season is coming to a close, it’s time to think about how you store your holiday decorations. If you’ve been stuffing them in makeshift containers or plastic bags the past few years, it’s time to upgrade to a better […]
HOME & GARDEN
WANE 15

Get a jump on your NYE resolution with these top picks

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. As New Year’s Eve approaches with 2022 in its wake, you might already be thinking about your New Year’s resolutions. Start your new year off right by spending some time picking out a meaningful resolution. There’s no need to wait for January 1 to start your […]
LIFESTYLE
People

Amazon Shoppers Are Swapping Dysons for This 'Fast and Efficient' Stick Vacuum Cleaner — and It's 63% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Once you've tested out a cordless vacuum cleaner, it's hard to go back to the kind that's bogged down by an unruly and pesky cord. So if you've been searching for a powerful stick vacuum — and didn't want to spend a ton of money — consider the Zoker 4-in-1 Stick Vacuum Cleaner, which is 63 percent off at Amazon right now.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
People

Amazon's Hidden Overstock Outlet Has Customer-Loved Furniture for Up to 72% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. While it's true that you can buy just about anything from Amazon, the retailer still has a few tricks up its sleeve. For instance, one of Amazon's best-kept secrets is a hidden outlet filled with massive discounts in just about every category, including electronics and musical instruments. And right now, the furniture department is packed with huge markdowns that you're not going to want to miss.
SHOPPING
domino

One of the Best Closet Organizers Costs Less Than $6 at IKEA

A good closet organizer does more than just corral your clothes and clutter; the right design helps curate your most-loved items and can even bring a sense of calm to a chaotic morning routine. In the words of Elaine Welteroth on her own custom closet reno, “You have to systemize your styling situation to avoid the mania about dressing every day.”
SHOPPING
Columbus Telegram

How to clean your washing machine for fresh clothes and linens

Maybe it seems crazy to clean a washing machine, but the dirt that disappears from your clothes, towels and sheets has to go somewhere, which means grime can build up inside your washing machine over time. Without regular cleaning, the appliance might also harbor leftover detergent, hard-water deposits and mold or mildew around the door or lid. This can leave a residue on laundry or cause items to emerge from the wash with a funky smell.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleaning Products#Dish Soap#Christmas Ornaments#Nexstar#Bestreviews#Bhm Cleaning Co
Food52

The Very Best Cleaning Hacks We Learned in 2021

Every once in a while we come across a cleaning hack so good that we simply cannot keep it to ourselves. That's what we do, after all: We write about our favorite ways to clean, decorate, organize, and make our homes as comfortable and joyful as possible. And while 2021 might not have been the year we hoped for, we did learn some pretty clever tricks to try out at home, thanks to the ever-expanding online community of neatniks.
HOME & GARDEN
EatingWell

How to Clean a Garbage Disposal the Right Way, According to Experts

Your garbage disposal is a major time and and energy saver in the kitchen, since it makes your cleanup after meal prepping a whole lot easier. Though there are certain things you should never put down your garbage disposal (like meat or spaghetti), your garbage disposal can help clean up those lingering pieces of food from your dirty plates in the sink.
The Kitchn

The 5 Best Oven-Cleaning Tips and Tricks We Learned in 2021

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. The editors and writers here at Kitchn spend a lot of time cleaning ovens. Partly because we make a lot of casseroles and saucy, splatter-y dishes, and partly because we’re always on the hunt to find little tricks and hacks that can make it easier for you to clean your own oven when it’s time. The hope is that, for every few things we try that don’t really work, we find one thing that does. And this year, we found five very smart tips — tips we wish we had known much earlier, and tips that can help us all in 2022 and beyond. Ready? Let’s take a look.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
thespruce.com

8 Things Cleaning Experts Always Notice in People's Homes

Spring cleaning, New Year cleaning, post-holiday cleaning, back-to-school cleaning—there’s never a bad time to dive into the nooks and crannies of your home and deep clean your entire space. But are you cleaning everything as often as you should? We spoke to the experts to find out the things they always notice in people’s homes (and what to do about them).
HOME & GARDEN
Lifehacker

How to Tackle the Most Common Holiday Food Stains

All the excitement of opening presents, spending time with friends and family, and getting to eat special foods that might only be available once a year is a lot all at once. There are countless things around the house that could spill, drip, or smear this time of year, but even if a little mess turns into a big stain, there are ways to handle it. Here’s how to get rid of a few of the most common holiday food stains.
FOOD & DRINKS
myrecipes.com

New Year, New Pantry: How to Clean Out, Reboot, and Sail Into 2022

Okay, I know we all talk about Spring Cleaning, but to be honest, I'm a fan of Winter Cleaning, especially when it comes to my kitchen and pantry. Winter is when I am the most likely to indulge in big cooking and baking projects, to get adventurous with new dishes. Once the holidays are over, we are hunkered down through March, so having my pantry organized and my equipment in order sets me up for a great season of deliciousness.
LIFESTYLE
Food52

15 Absolutely Magical Cleaning Products We Discovered This Year

There wasn’t a surface in our homes that didn’t get a scrub down this year. Not to help curb the pandemic because the coronavirus isn’t spread through surfaces, but because being at home all the time forces you to remember the last time you cleaned your stove grates or burnt pots—which is never. Things that didn’t faze us before suddenly became the biggest thing on our to-do list.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Where do you keep your washing machine? Home renovators spark debate over whether the appliance should be in a separate laundry room, a bathroom or kitchen

A frustrated home renovator has sparked a debate online after she asked where the washing machine and dryer belonged in a home. Asha asked a group of Australian mothers on Facebook to help her 'settle an argument' by voting on where the popular appliances should be: the bathroom, kitchen, a cupboard or a separate laundry room.
HOME & GARDEN
SPY

The Best Dish Soap, From Eco-Friendly Formulas to Budget Bulk Buys

The only thing worse than doing dishes is having to do them twice, which is why it’s essential to pick a dish soap that you can rely on. Of course, a rich lather and thorough cleaning are not the only factors when shopping for dish soap. You might want an eco-friendly formula, for example. Or, you might want a budget-friendly option. And, of course, there’s the all-important matter of scent. In addition to getting your plates and flatware clean, dish soap has a ton of other uses. Many dish soaps have degreasing properties, so you can use them to lift stains...
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

The 15 Best Cleaning Products We Bought in 2021

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Elbow grease can only take you so far when it comes to getting your hard-working kitchen back into fighting shape after a long day (or week) of meal prep. For that reason, we spent a lot of time this year trying out new products and tools designed to make it easier to clean our kitchens. We came away with a lot of new favorites. These are the best cleaning goodies we’ll be bringing with us into 2022. We suggest you pick up a few for yourself, too.
LIFESTYLE
WANE 15

WANE 15

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
655K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy