Tonight’s The Night! Time for A New Year Celebration!

By Event Location:
Cape Gazette
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YEAR’S EVE BYOT Party! Yep, That’s right it’s a "BYOT = Bring Your Own Theme” and be ready to Dance & Dine at the Best Party of The Year! Boots to Ballgowns, Denim to Diamonds, Sinners to Saints, Blast from the Past, Fashion Flashbacks and everything in between it’s a...

www.capegazette.com

Cape Gazette

Last Chance to Dine & Dance

SAY HELLO TO A NEW YEAR’S EVE BYOT PARTY YEP, THAT'S RIGHT IT’S "BYOT" “ bring your own team or solo theme” event. boots to ballgowns, denim to diamonds, sinners to saints, blast from the past, fashion flashbacks and everything in between it’s a do your own thing, bring your own theme or no theme at all event!
Variety

How to Watch Times Square New Year’s Eve 2022 Free Online

The Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration will again be a less raucous affair — with limited in-person attendance because of a spike in COVID cases — but you can watch all the festivities and music performances live for free, streaming online. The six-hour free livestream, presented without ads, will feature live performances by artists including KT Tunstall, Chlöe, Journey and Karol G. The Times Square New Year’s Eve event kicks off at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday with the ball raising — concluding with the 60-second midnight countdown and the famous ball drop from the top of One Times Square. The...
WNCY

NYE & Holiday Fun

Holiday light displays and New Years Eve fun are all lined up part of the final days of 2021, and the first weekend of 2022! Plus a Packer/Viking matchup Sunday night at Lambeau Field is a great bonus too. 12/30…Winter Jubilee Light Show @ Titletown. 12/31…NYE Family Night @...
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert delivers very sweet adoption news ahead of Christmas

Miranda Lambert was inundated with heartfelt messages from fans after giving them an update on a dog who desperately needed a home. The big-hearted country music star paid a visit to Nashville Humane Association earlier in the week and gave many donations. She then posed with one of their precious...
Outsider.com

‘Bonanza’ Star Lorne Greene’s Surprising Connection to Betty White

We ask you, how many times can you connect Bonanza, a classic TV western, with the amazing Betty White?. Folks of a certain age probably will remember this detail, especially when prompted. It’s also a terrific trivia topic. Lorne Greene, who portrayed Ben Cartwright on Bonanza, and White used to team up for a special event. And that was Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
fox4now.com

Sing Along With The ‘Peanuts’ Gang To ‘Auld Lang Syne’ In New Year’s Video

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. As the holiday season winds down into New Year’s, everyone is preparing to celebrate...
justjaredjr.com

Chlöe Drops Out of New Year's Eve Performance in Times Square

Chlöe Bailey will no longer be performing in Times Square on New Year’s Eve. The 23-year-old “Have Mercy” singer was scheduled to be one of the headlining performers for ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest broadcast, which is airing live on Friday night.
mynews13.com

Ball drop in Times Square marks beginning of 2022

Thousands of revelers were on hand in Times Square Friday night into Saturday morning as New York City said goodbye to 2021 and welcomed in 2022. In one of his final acts as mayor, Bill de Blasio started the 60-second countdown to the ball drop. New Mayor Eric Adams was...
Cape Gazette

Electric Light Orchestra tribute concert set Jan. 6

Milton Theatre will present Ticket To The Moon for an Electric Light Orchestra tribute concert at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 6. To learn more or purchase tickets, go to MiltonTheatre.com or call 302-684-3038.
Cape Gazette

A long, strange trip, indeed!

I suspect that in 1977 the Grateful Dead’s similarly titled album wasn’t centered on our Cape Region restaurants. Given the events of the last couple of years, though, it certainly could have been. Openings. Closings. Renovations. False starts. Crippling “mandates”… hmmmm … maybe they were thinking of us.
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert wows in metallic catsuit as she welcomes in the new year

Miranda Lambert pulled out all the stops for her last performance of 2021, and wore an outfit that attracted the attention of many of her fans. The country star looked fabulous dressed in a tassel catsuit adorned with metallic stars and a tassel trim as she took to the stage for CBS's New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash.
Cape Gazette

Holiday jibber-jabber: Omicron, Beatles, Station 11, pickleball

In this quiet week between Christmas and New Year’s celebrations, here’s the buzz I’m hearing around me:. Holiday plans, business and everything else disrupted by the extremely contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus. I’ve never been aware of so many people in the circles rippling around me who have tested positive for the virus. My wish for the new year is that this raging but seemingly less virulent variant will infect enough people, without their getting sick and deathly ill, to get us much closer to herd immunity here and around the world so this pandemic wildfire can finally burn itself out.
skiddle.com

New Year's Eve Krater Comedy Club

Get yourself a glass or two of bubbly and enjoy the best comedians on the circuit with some tasty food from our menu. Discover the best in live comedy, featuring three top acts and an MC!. Previous acts include Romesh Ranganathan, Tom Allen, Sarah Millican, Micky Flanagan and Luisa Omielan,...
Outsider.com

New Year’s Eve 2022: How to Watch the Ball Drop

New Year’s Eve: a night filled with hope, wander for what next year will hold, and reflection on the year behind us. As holiday festivities come to a close, families everywhere are packing up their string lights and Santa hats. Once the sugar-rush from Christmas treats wears off, the next step for most is new beginnings, spring cleaning, resolutions, and gym memberships.
altavistajournal.com

Mummers’ Parade: what’s a mummer?

As a kid, the Philadelphia Mummer’s Day Parade was a fun reminder of Halloween and Mardi Gras. Little did I realize that the mummers’ traditions stretched back centuries to almsgiving, when giving to the poor and needy was seen as a religious obligation. Many alms-related traditions related to the holidays of the dark and cold months, from All-Hallow-Eve to Easter.
Cape Gazette

Moser Crystal

A symbol of prestige and refined taste. The most luxurious of all Moser collections. A gift that surpasses any other present. This year, the Splendid collection celebrates 110 years and you can be a part of this historic moment. Discover the magic of the new limited edition, decorated with special emblems.
Deadline

‘Moulin Rouge!’ Will Be Dark Monday Night Due To Non-Covid Illness – Update

UPDATED, 1:02 PM: The producers of Moulin Rouge! The Musical have canceled Monday night’s 7 p.m. performance because of a non-Covid illness among its company. Refunds are available at point-of-sale. Unfortunately, the 7pm performance tonight, Monday, 12/27 of Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway has been cancelled due to non-COVID related illness in the company. Refunds will be available to all ticketholders for tonight’s performance through the original point of sale. — Moulin Rouge The Musical – Broadway (@MoulinRougeBway) December 27, 2021 PREVIOUSLY, December 17: Moulin Rouge! has canceled Saturday’s matinee and evening performances, with the show expected to resume for Sunday’s matinee at 1:30 p.m. In...
NBC Washington

DC-Area Venues Change New Year's Eve Plans Due to COVID

Omicron is shaping up to be the Grinch who stole New Year’s Eve. News4 spoke with restaurant and music venue management about what they have planned for the new year and new COVID-19 restrictions that go into place soon. Several venues in the D.C. area canceled concerts for New...
Cape Gazette

Introductory drawing with artist Joe Terrone to start Jan. 11

Milton Arts Guild will offer a four-part introductory drawing workshop with local artist Joe Terrone from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 11, Jan 18, Jan. 25 and Feb. 1, in person at the gallery at 107 Federal St., Milton. Drawing is the bedrock of much of the visual...
