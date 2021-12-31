Tonight’s The Night! Time for A New Year Celebration!

In this quiet week between Christmas and New Year’s celebrations, here’s the buzz I’m hearing around me:. Holiday plans, business and everything else disrupted by the extremely contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus. I’ve never been aware of so many people in the circles rippling around me who have tested positive for the virus. My wish for the new year is that this raging but seemingly less virulent variant will infect enough people, without their getting sick and deathly ill, to get us much closer to herd immunity here and around the world so this pandemic wildfire can finally burn itself out.

