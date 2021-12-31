Tonight’s The Night! Time for A New Year Celebration!

UPDATED, 1:02 PM: The producers of Moulin Rouge! The Musical have canceled Monday night’s 7 p.m. performance because of a non-Covid illness among its company.
Refunds are available at point-of-sale.
Unfortunately, the 7pm performance tonight, Monday, 12/27 of Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway has been cancelled due to non-COVID related illness in the company. Refunds will be available to all ticketholders for tonight’s performance through the original point of sale.
— Moulin Rouge The Musical – Broadway (@MoulinRougeBway) December 27, 2021
PREVIOUSLY, December 17: Moulin Rouge! has canceled Saturday’s matinee and evening performances, with the show expected to resume for Sunday’s matinee at 1:30 p.m.
In...
