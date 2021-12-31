PHOTOS: A look back at 2021

Oh, what a year. Feels like we achieved a little bit more normalcy than last year, but these past 12 months will still go down in the history books. The photos I chose to represent the year 2021 were picked based on the most newsworthy premise. There were others that might have slipped through the cracks as “better photos,” but these to me were the most influential when it comes to what we experienced in this little portion of Colorado and an even smaller section of the world.

EAGLE COUNTY, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO