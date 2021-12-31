PHOTOS: A look back at 2021

You don’t need a time machine to visit the past . . . you just need to open your eyes and read . . . and imagine. Funny, provocative, and intelligent, the play “The Oregon Trail” by Bekah Brunstetter follows 90’s kid Jane from Middle School, where she takes solace in her favorite 8-bit video game, to adulthood, where the game seems to follow her with its all-knowing gaze, helping her navigate her growing pains. As she grapples with what it is she truly wants, Jane meets someone entirely unexpected: her own great-great-grandmother, on the Oregon Trail . . . in 1848.
