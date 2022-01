A Taylorsville woman accused of embezzling more than $15 million from her employer in Catawba County had been convicted in the past of embezzlement as well. Last week, The Times reported that Donna Osowitt Steele, of Taylorsville, was named as the alleged embezzler of more than $15 million in a Bill of Information filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office on December 17, 2021, in U.S. District Court, Western District, Statesville Division. The filing was made by Dena J. King, United States Attorney, and Maria K. Vento, Assistant United States Attorney. The U.S. Attorney charges that from as early as 2013 through January 2020, Steele executed a scheme to defraud her employer, referred to as “Victim Company A” in the filing.

TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO