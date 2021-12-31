ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

The Best Beauty Products of 2021, According to Glamour Editors

In a year of uncertainty (I can't believe we're still saying that), the best beauty products of 2021 have been a small comfort. Sure, they didn't cure Covid or predict when life would return to normal, but they did...

latest-hairstyles.com

10 Best Winter Hair Colors for Ladies Over 70

Winter hair colors for women over 70 are fun, modern shades that suit the cool, cozy weather. Having this fresh hair transformation is sure to carry out a youthful radiance in you. These winter colors don’t always mean cool tones. Choose whatever suits your personality, lifestyle, and certainly, your skin...
HAIR CARE
sixtyandme.com

Choosing the Right Lipstick for Older Women (Video)

Editor’s Note: In case you’re wondering if you can even wear lipstick during this time when face masks are the norm, here’s a great tutorial by our author Suzanne Blons: The Smudge Proof Guide to Masks and Makeup. In this makeup tips for older women article and...
MAKEUP
Glamour

The 9 Best Foot Massagers, According to Very Relaxed Customers

Whether you have tired, aching feet or are just looking for a life-changing way to unwind, the best foot massagers are a genius way to get in a little R&R after a long day. People frequently use foot massagers to help promote an increase in blood circulation, soothe tired muscles after tough workouts, and even practice some much-needed self-care. And just a handful of minutes using a foot massager can go a long way—in fact, studies have shown that foot massages and reflexology can help improve a number of health concerns and offer wellness benefits, ranging from stress reduction to pain relief.
RETAIL
In Style

The Anti-Aging Cream That Even Supermodels Rave About Is on Sale for $29

It's harder than it looks to find anti-aging skincare products that check all the boxes. Most of us want something with a proven track record, friends who've tried it before, and maybe even a celebrity endorsement or two. The formula should incorporate seamlessly into your skincare routine, not leave behind a greasy residue, and most importantly, demonstrate some actual results. Finally, with seemingly endless options on the market, it's crucial to find something at a reasonable price point so you don't have to break the bank every time you want to replenish.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beauty Products#Sunscreen#Best Of The Best#Salon
MindBodyGreen

10 Natural & Gentle Ways to Brighten Skin + Ingredients To Look For

Show us a person who doesn't want a healthy, glowing complexion and we'll be shocked! Glowing skin can give the appearance that you're "lit from within." And in many cases, a glowing complexion means that you can skip the foundation step in your makeup routine. But bright, healthy skin doesn't just happen by simply wishing it into existence.
SKIN CARE
thezoereport.com

43 Genius Products On Amazon That Solve Your Beauty Dilemmas

If you're lucky, it's rare that you run into an epic beauty dilemma on a daily basis. There are a select few whose lives are not marred by heat damage, an unintentionally shiny forehead, or smudged liner on a first date. But if you can't bumble through your day without smearing your lipstick or breaking a nail, you might find yourself constantly on the hunt for genius products that solve my beauty dilemmas. And luckily, Amazon is a one-stop-shop for these exact kinds of products.
MAKEUP
Ok Magazine

Check Out Our Obsession With Nordstrom's Inclusive Beauty Brands & Products That Look Good On Every Skin Type, Tone & Texture — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission. Article continues below advertisement. Inclusivity is becoming more and more important in the beauty industry, with brands and manufacturers finally starting to...
SKIN CARE
Shape Magazine

Bold Holiday Makeup Looks You'll Want to Wear All Season

The only holiday makeup trend this season: Play with your look. Does that mean pumping up your lip color, sweeping on eye shadows, or splashing glitter everywhere? The choice is yours, but these styles are sure to stand out from the crowd. Lips. "It's a glamorous time of year, with...
MAKEUP
thezoereport.com

Pack These Hydrating Beauty Products In Your Carry-On To Beat Harsh Airplane Dryness

There’s no denying that airplane travel can wreak havoc on your skin. Between the dry air in flight and potential variation in climates from your starting point to your destination, it can be difficult to keep skin calm along the journey. On top of it all, the mere stress of packing and traveling can also cause unpleasant skin issues. That’s why it’s so important to have a solid airplane skin care routine prior to boarding as well as a few staples to stash in your carry-on. The key is to keep dryness and irritation at bay with an arsenal of hydrating products.
SKIN CARE
Glamour

This Facial Steamer Completely Saved My Dry Winter Skin

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Hot take: The best part of a facial is the facial steamer. As someone who would live in a sauna if she could, there's nothing more relaxing than the feeling of warm steam. During the cold winter months, I'll park it under my shower head, luxuriating in the hot water and steam, and apply a face mask to re-create the spa experience at home.
SKIN CARE
intothegloss.com

The Best Beauty Advice We've Heard This Year

Everyone’s the CEO of their own beauty startup: when it comes to figuring out a routine that works, there’s a lot of learning-by-doing. What do you budget for? Where should you splurge? How do you get this to work like that, or even just run smoothly? There’s a whole vocabulary to learn, processes to get familiar with, and at the very beginning, no one knows what the heck they’re doing. True to form, it helps to network. Through The Top Shelf, we’re constantly learning new tips to navigate our way through the beauty aisle—think of the interviewees as beauty mentors, and you their bright eyed and bushy tailed beneficiary. Beyond just product recommendations, there were so many nuggets of wisdom from this year’s Top Shelf cohort that made us say “ohhhh.” Just some we have bookmarked:
SKIN CARE
WYTV.com

Best Mizani hair product

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Mizani products cater to curly hair, a hair type often forgotten by professional haircare brands despite being over half of the world’s population hair type. If you’re looking for a product to moisturize, protect and nourish your curly hair, you can’t go wrong with this high-quality, trusted beauty brand.
HAIR CARE
whowhatwear

White Nail Polish Is Always a Vibe—Here Are the 20 Best in Existence

Nail trends come and nail trends go, but one thing is for sure: White nail polish is a forever mood. For decades, it's been one of those nail shades that are almost too good to be true. It fits the bill all year long (that Labor Day rule is totally outdated), it's appropriate for any occasion, and it looks good on everyone. What more could you want out of a nail polish?
SKIN CARE
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

What Were the Most In-Demand Beauty Products of 2021?

From cult favorites to the latest trends, there seems to be limitless beauty brands and products on the market these days. But which are the most popular?. Cosmetics surgery experts Tajmeeli sought to uncover which beauty products were the most in-demand for consumers in 2021. Utilizing global Google search data,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Telegraph

How to look 10 years younger with this anti-ageing skincare plan

I never knew I needed to ‘future-proof’ my skin until I was in my late 30s. Even then, 20 years ago, that wasn’t how I thought of it; I just knew my skin was showing its age. Of course it was, I had three small children, a full-time job and a bad back. So when my job gave me the opportunity to start investigating the world of beauty and skincare, I had little hesitation in trying out any new miracle cream that came my way.
SKIN CARE
Wallpaper*

Year in review: beauty & grooming editor Mary Cleary picks top 10 innovations in beauty of 2021

When the Wallpaper* Beauty & Grooming channel launched in February 2020, we had no sense of the seismic shifts the beauty industry was about to undergo. Beauty is always an intriguing lens through which to view culture at large, and over the course of nearly two years we have tried to offer coverage that examines various definitions of beauty, the technology developed to achieve those definitions, and the creatives who challenge it.
SKIN CARE
Architectural Digest

The Best Upgrades AD Editors Made in 2021

All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. We don’t have to tell you that 2021 was another tumultuous year full of ups and downs. In the spirit of new beginnings,...
INTERIOR DESIGN
fashionista.com

The 37 Best Things Fashionista Editors Bought This Year

Perhaps the planned punctuations to life — weddings, holidays, promotions — didn't live up to your expectations this year, or maybe you felt like you had more bad days than good. End-of-year reflections bring everything that's happened over the last 12 months to the surface, and while it's easy to fixate on the things that went wrong, there's a way to find joy even in something as insignificant as a Skims bra purchase.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
