The Best Beauty Products of 2021, According to Glamour Editors

Everyone’s the CEO of their own beauty startup: when it comes to figuring out a routine that works, there’s a lot of learning-by-doing. What do you budget for? Where should you splurge? How do you get this to work like that, or even just run smoothly? There’s a whole vocabulary to learn, processes to get familiar with, and at the very beginning, no one knows what the heck they’re doing. True to form, it helps to network. Through The Top Shelf, we’re constantly learning new tips to navigate our way through the beauty aisle—think of the interviewees as beauty mentors, and you their bright eyed and bushy tailed beneficiary. Beyond just product recommendations, there were so many nuggets of wisdom from this year’s Top Shelf cohort that made us say “ohhhh.” Just some we have bookmarked:

SKIN CARE ・ 4 DAYS AGO