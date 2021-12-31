ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Letters to the Editor: Dec. 31: Border apprehensions, Biden's first 10 months, sewage in Mexico,

tucson.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCustoms and Border Protection released the number of border apprehensions for November — 173,620. That is double the figure from last November under the Trump administration, and the largest number in many years. There were 13,959 unaccompanied children, an increase from October. The Washington Post reported that about half the 173,620...

tucson.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
The Free Press - TFP

US Rep. Gaetz Says Republicans, If They Win In 2022, Should Turn Every Committee Into An Investigative Committee To Get To Bottom Of Biden’s Abuses

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz believes that Republicans, if they retake the majority in Congress next year, should make every committee an investigative committee. In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News at the Turning Point USA AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, the Florida Republican said that the “weaponization” of the Justice Department, particularly of parents at school board meetings, is the most “dangerous” challenge confronting the country.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
blogforarizona.net

Traitorous MAGA Squad (Sedition Caucus) Plots A ‘Night Of The Long Knives’ Against Fellow Republicans

The Washington Post recently reported on the Sedition Caucus of the Republican Party that regularly uses violent eliminationist rhetoric towards their political opponents and openly advocates for civil war. House MAGA squad seeks to expand by boosting challengers to fellow Republicans:. The defiant far-right [fascist] acolytes of former president Donald...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Border Patrol#Sewage#The Washington Post#Omicron#Covid#Saudis
thewestsidegazette.com

Haitian Immigrant Sue Biden Administration Over Border Actions

Joseph counts among the migrants suing the Biden-Harris administration for the inhumane treatment at the hands of Border Agents. The photos and images from the September 2021 actions of Border Patrol agents against Haitian migrants have forever stained the Biden-Harris administration. Still, those asylum seekers’ physical, mental, and emotional scarring...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
tucson.com

Letter: Border Patrol apprehended 173,620 in November

Customs and Border Protection released the number of Border Patrol apprehensions for November, 173,620. That is double the figure from last November under the Trump administration, and the largest number in many years. There were 13,959 unaccompanied children, an increase from October. The Washington Post reported that about half the 173,620 were expelled under Title 42 and that, "Almost all unaccompanied minors and most family members apprehended were allowed into the United States." Many of those apprehended were from Venezuela. Fiscal year 2021, which ended September, saw a historic number of almost 1.7 million Border Patrol apprehensions. Since then there have been about 337,000 more apprehensions. Yuma, AZ has been inundated with undocumented entrants. All of this has occurred under Biden, who reversed Trump's border policies, except Title 42. Biden and his administration is so worried about a winter resurgence of Covid cases and the spread of the Omicron variant. No apparent concerns about people entering illegally potentially carrying Covid and jeopardizing the public's safety.
IMMIGRATION
Daily Gazette

Letters to the Editor Friday, Dec. 31

During the 2016 presidential primaries, I fully expected Donald Trump to flame out and disappear from the national political scene. But he didn’t. He was on to something powerful and as a result, went on to win the presidency over Hillary Clinton in the Electoral College. I have struggled...
SCHENECTADY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy