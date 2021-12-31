ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurinburg, NC

What are the local hopes for the upcoming year?

By Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 2 days ago

LAURINBURG — A new year has dawned, so it seemed important to find out what folks were hoping 2022 would bring.

Their responses follow …

— Daniel Walters, Laurinburg Downtown Development Coordinator: My No. 1 hope for 2022 is that Downtown Laurinburg will continue to thrive and reach new levels on the road to revitalizing our historic downtown.

— Phillip McRae, Scotland County clerk of court: I think my coach’s pre-game prayer says it best, “ Lord, we’re not asking for a win, but we hope you’ll let us do our best!”

— Danny Caddell, State Farm agency owner: My hope is that we can talk about COVID in the past-tense and that we can have two bonfires in Laurinburg … one for Christmas trees and another for COVID masks. Happy New Year!

— State Treasurer Dale Folwell: I’m hopeful that in 2022 when elected officials show up or stand up that if they can’t focus on attacking problems and not people that they will shut up.

— Beacham McDougald: That through our labors and volunteering, we hope to help make Scotland County a more interesting and vibrant place to visit and live.

— Jason Robinson, assistant county manager: My hope for the coming year is that people will have more love and respect for each other.

— Dorothy Tyson, WLNC radio personality: My hope for 2022 is that we all realize that our actions or inaction contribute to the world and we must work to make and leave this world better than we found for future generations. Also, we must be the spark to ignite the flame of change for the betterment of our community and world.

— Mary Jo Adams, city council member: My No. 1 Hope for 2022, for the city of Laurinburg, is the funding, construction, and completion of the new North Fire Station. The city has been operating out of one manned fire station since Hurricane Florence. This will benefit all of the citizens of Laurinburg and Scotland County. On a personal note, I hope that 2022, will be a healthier year for everyone.

— Rev. George Ellis, Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church: My hope for 2022, personally, is for a closer walk with Jesus Christ. Professionally, that COVID will disappear and our country will come together.

— Rick Singletary, Scotland Board of Education chair: That we come to understand that “We are all in this together“ and that we need each other.

— Dr. William Purcell, former state representative: My No. 1 hope for 2022 is that all eligible, unimmunized Scotland County residents will believe the science and receive the safe and effective COVID vaccine.

— State Sen. Danny Britt: I hope we as a state and a nation can come together more and do less political infighting and more good work for the people we were elected to serve.

— Terry Gallman, business owner: I hope to make some changes at my store that will enable me to offer the community more diverse shopping options in the coming year at Terry’s Boutique.

— Greg Wood, Scotland Health Care System president and CEO: My hope is that the lessons learned as we came together to fight the pandemic spread to other challenges and opportunities of our great community.

— Dave Wells, public information officer for Scotland County Schools: My hope for 2022 … as a community, we will strive to do all that we can to support students, administrators, teachers, and staff to ensure the best environment within Scotland County Schools.

— Seth Hatchell, assistant director of Laurinburg-Maxton Airport: It is my sincere hope that 2022 brings another year of advancement and innovation for the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport and the Southeast Regional Airport Authority!

— Charles Nichols, Laurinburg city manager: I hope that 2022 sees Laurinburg continue growing, and that 2022 is a great year for our community!

— April Snead, Scotland County DSS director: My hope for 2022 is to strengthen my faith, keep in good health, and simply be happy. I hope this not only for myself but for my co-workers, friends, and family. Through diligence, optimism and positivity my hope can be reality.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-4023 or [email protected]

Comments / 0

Related
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

Printed submissions can be delivered to The Laurinburg Exchange office, emailed to [email protected] by 5 p.m. on Wednesday for inclusion in the following Friday’s edition. Be sure to include the address and contact information for your event and a contact number that editors can call for questions and clarifications. Most events occurring outside of Scotland County (with the exception of Maxton and Marlboro County, S.C.) will not be included and we do not list regular Sunday services here.
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Our hopes for the new year …

New Year’s Day is often filled with reflection and the setting of resolutions that include everything from weight loss to financial planning to becoming a better overall person. As many of the best-laid plans often falter, so too go many of the resolutions made on New Year’s Day.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Pruitte and Norton are wed

WAGRAM — Ty Walker Pruitte and Jordyn Leeanne Norton were united in marriage at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. The bride is the daughter of Jeffery Norton and the late Angie Norton of Laurel Hill, the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Charles Morgan and the late Mr. and Mrs. J.W. Norton all of Laurel Hill. Jordyn graduated from Richmond Early College and attended UNC-Pembroke. She is employed with Scotland Memorial Hospital as a registered nurse.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

We saw you recently …

… at Harley’s in downtown Laurinburg. The Laurinburg Exchange will be looking for you at community events and random locations around Scotland County, and the ‘We saw you recently …’ photo will be presented each day. You might get caught by our cameras, and if you’d like an emailed copy of this photo, send an email request to [email protected] If you do that, you will win a free month’s subscription to The Laurinburg Exchange — so keep watching.
LAURINBURG, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Scotland County, NC
Scotland County, NC
Government
City
Laurinburg, NC
Laurinburg, NC
Government
Laurinburg Exchange

State pulls plug on East Laurinburg

Editor’s note: Looking back on all of the stories and issues that have filled the pages of The Laurinburg Exchange over the past 12 months of 2021 is a daunting, but important task. It reminds us of those things — both positive and not so much — which have continued to shape our communities. The editorial staff of The Exchange recently took time once again to establish its annual list of the year’s top stories and have presented it today. That list, as well as the order, are each subjective. But we hope it will capture some of the bigger goings-on in Scotland County during 2021.
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

LUMBERTON — A red-tailed hawk soared above the Four Winds Boys and Girls Club on Wednesday as Lumbee Tribe members ceremoniously celebrated the addition of a full-court gymnasium to the facility. “That is a great sign,” said Lumbee Tribe Chairman Harvey Godwin Jr., who blessed the 7,300-square-foot structure.
LUMBERTON, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

Community calendar items are listed free of charge for nonprofits, community organizations and educational institutions. Private yard or estate sales do not apply. Events must be taking place in Scotland County or Marlboro County, S.C. Send calendar items to W. Curt Vincent at [email protected] For questions, call 910-506-3023. ***
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dale Folwell
Person
Jesus Christ
Laurinburg Exchange

New year, maybe a new millionaire?

LAURINBURG — Feeling lucky? Maybe it’s time to buy a Powerball ticket. The current jackpot for the Powerball lottery is $483 million. And the next drawing is New Year’s Day. NC had a $1 million Powerball winner in 2020 from Washington. Is the next new millionaire in...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

Community calendar items are listed free of charge for nonprofits, community organizations and educational institutions. Private yard or estate sales do not apply. Events must be taking place in Scotland County or Marlboro County, S.C. Send calendar items to W. Curt Vincent at [email protected] For questions, call 910-506-3023. ***
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Missing Clarkton man has local connection

CLARKTON — A missing Bladen County man had his phone last ping in Laurinburg. Brandon McDonald was last seen in Clarkton on March 25 and, prior to his disappearance, was believed to have been in the Laurinburg and Hope Mills areas. His phone pinged in Laurinburg and his 2003...
CLARKTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Tree#Happy New Year#State Farm#Covid#Wlnc
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

RALEIGH — The scheduled August 2024 parole for one of two men convicted in the murder of Michael Jordan’s father in Robeson County nearly three decades ago has been canceled, a North Carolina state panel said Tuesday. The state Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission had announced in 2020...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

ROCKINGHAM — Tom Cox of Rockingham won the overall national title in the Men’s Physique Class at the National Physique Committee (NPC) Nationals in Orlando, Florida. Over 270 competitors were vying for an International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB) card, which grants professional status. Thousands of athletes compete internationally in various IFBB divisions. Across all categories, over 70 athletes earned professional status at this competition.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

LUMBERTON — One man is dead as the result of an attempted robbery Thursday at a local gaming establishment, according to police. Officers responded about 5:25 a.m. to a report of a person shot at the Skilled Arcade #3, located at 402 N. Pine St., according to the Lumberton Police Department.
LUMBERTON, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

City Councilman Rainer dies

LAURINBURG — Laurinburg City Councilman Don Rainer has died. WLNC’s Sandy Callan reported Tuesday that the 69-year-old District 1 representative passed away at Duke Medical Center on Tuesday morning. He had been hospitalized for the past two weeks. Rainer has been serving on the city council since Dec....
LAURINBURG, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
New Year
News Break
Politics
Laurinburg Exchange

December 2021

Community calendar items are listed free of charge for nonprofits, community organizations and educational institutions. Private yard or estate sales do not apply. Events must be taking place in Scotland County or Marlboro County, S.C. Send calendar items to W. Curt Vincent at cvince[email protected] For questions, call 910-506-3023. […]...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

An early Christmas present …

LAURINBURG — The Grinch attempted to ruin the holidays for a local family, but the Laurinburg Police Department came to the rescue to deliver an early Christmas present. Earlier this week, Aunita Field contacted the LPD to tell them that her dog Bentlee was missing from her home on Hall Street.
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

MAXTON — Several people wished outgoing Lumbee Tribal Chairman Harvey Godwin well during a farewell event held this week at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center. The Lumbee Tribe of N.C. Housing Complex and all tribal offices closed at 3 p.m. Wednesday for staff members to wish Godwin well and share words of gratitude before the event opened to members of the public at 4 p.m. Godwin is closing the chapter of his second consecutive term as chairman, meaning he was not eligible to seek re-election. Chairman-elect John Lowery will take the oath of office on Jan. 6.
SAINT PAULS, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

City bonfire set for Jan. 7

LAURINBURG — For those wondering what to do with their live Christmas trees after the holidays, the city of Laurinburg is collecting them for the annual Christmas Tree Bonfire. Fire Chief Jordan McQueen was on WLNC’s Live on Main on Wednesday morning talking about everything from safety to the...
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
604K+
Views
ABOUT

Laurinburg Exchange

 https://www.laurinburgexchange.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy