What are the local hopes for the upcoming year?

LAURINBURG — A new year has dawned, so it seemed important to find out what folks were hoping 2022 would bring.

Their responses follow …

— Daniel Walters, Laurinburg Downtown Development Coordinator: My No. 1 hope for 2022 is that Downtown Laurinburg will continue to thrive and reach new levels on the road to revitalizing our historic downtown.

— Phillip McRae, Scotland County clerk of court: I think my coach’s pre-game prayer says it best, “ Lord, we’re not asking for a win, but we hope you’ll let us do our best!”

— Danny Caddell, State Farm agency owner: My hope is that we can talk about COVID in the past-tense and that we can have two bonfires in Laurinburg … one for Christmas trees and another for COVID masks. Happy New Year!

— State Treasurer Dale Folwell: I’m hopeful that in 2022 when elected officials show up or stand up that if they can’t focus on attacking problems and not people that they will shut up.

— Beacham McDougald: That through our labors and volunteering, we hope to help make Scotland County a more interesting and vibrant place to visit and live.

— Jason Robinson, assistant county manager: My hope for the coming year is that people will have more love and respect for each other.

— Dorothy Tyson, WLNC radio personality: My hope for 2022 is that we all realize that our actions or inaction contribute to the world and we must work to make and leave this world better than we found for future generations. Also, we must be the spark to ignite the flame of change for the betterment of our community and world.

— Mary Jo Adams, city council member: My No. 1 Hope for 2022, for the city of Laurinburg, is the funding, construction, and completion of the new North Fire Station. The city has been operating out of one manned fire station since Hurricane Florence. This will benefit all of the citizens of Laurinburg and Scotland County. On a personal note, I hope that 2022, will be a healthier year for everyone.

— Rev. George Ellis, Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church: My hope for 2022, personally, is for a closer walk with Jesus Christ. Professionally, that COVID will disappear and our country will come together.

— Rick Singletary, Scotland Board of Education chair: That we come to understand that “We are all in this together“ and that we need each other.

— Dr. William Purcell, former state representative: My No. 1 hope for 2022 is that all eligible, unimmunized Scotland County residents will believe the science and receive the safe and effective COVID vaccine.

— State Sen. Danny Britt: I hope we as a state and a nation can come together more and do less political infighting and more good work for the people we were elected to serve.

— Terry Gallman, business owner: I hope to make some changes at my store that will enable me to offer the community more diverse shopping options in the coming year at Terry’s Boutique.

— Greg Wood, Scotland Health Care System president and CEO: My hope is that the lessons learned as we came together to fight the pandemic spread to other challenges and opportunities of our great community.

— Dave Wells, public information officer for Scotland County Schools: My hope for 2022 … as a community, we will strive to do all that we can to support students, administrators, teachers, and staff to ensure the best environment within Scotland County Schools.

— Seth Hatchell, assistant director of Laurinburg-Maxton Airport: It is my sincere hope that 2022 brings another year of advancement and innovation for the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport and the Southeast Regional Airport Authority!

— Charles Nichols, Laurinburg city manager: I hope that 2022 sees Laurinburg continue growing, and that 2022 is a great year for our community!

— April Snead, Scotland County DSS director: My hope for 2022 is to strengthen my faith, keep in good health, and simply be happy. I hope this not only for myself but for my co-workers, friends, and family. Through diligence, optimism and positivity my hope can be reality.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-4023 or [email protected]