Putnam County can’t contact trace as positivity rate soars to 25%

Record-shattering COVID-19 cases are surging so quickly in Putnam County that the health department is unable to keep up with its contact tracing.



Officials say they are so overwhelmed, they can’t individually contact all persons who test positive or have been exposed to someone who has tested positive.



Out of roughly 2,000 yesterday, nearly 500 came back positive in Putnam - giving the county a 25% positivity rate.



The rapid spread of the virus is leading both schools and businesses to re-think their operations as they head into the new year.