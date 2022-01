Many sports figures say, “I never read the paper.” Some are lying. Many say, “I don’t care what you write about me.” All are lying. All save one. Dan Reeves was the exception. It’s usually easy to know if a coach is irked. When next a coach sees the offending scribe, the coach’s eyes narrow a bit. If the writer asks a question, there’s a hesitation before the coach begins to answer. (Assuming the coach deigns to answer. Most do.) Reeves was the same every day of every season. Part of his job was to deal with the media. He did his job. I have no idea if he ever read a word I wrote.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO