Alaska GOP governor accepts Trump endorsement, Murkowski ultimatum

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R) on Thursday accepted the endorsement of former President Trump , which came on the condition the governor does not, in turn, endorse Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) in her reelection bid.

Trump issued a statement Thursday evening saying that Dunleavy, who is running for a second term as governor, had accepted the endorsement.

"Please tell the president thank you for the endorsement," Dunleavy said in the statement. "With regard to the other issue, please tell the president he has nothing to worry about. I appreciate all 45 has done for Alaska and this country."

Trump, in a sign of how much sway he continues to hold in the Republican Party, had placed a stipulation on his endorsement of Dunleavy: The governor could not back Murkowski's reelection bid in 2022.

Murkowski was one of seven senators who voted to convict Trump on impeachment charges for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. Murkowski was the only senator facing reelection to vote to convict.

Trump had announced the condition of the Dunleavy endorsement in a statement released on Tuesday, explaining he supported the governor but his endorsement would be "null and void" if the governor were to endorse Murkowski.

In his Thursday statement, Trump called Murkowski a "disaster from Alaska" and praised Dunleavy for his choice.

"This is why Mike Dunleavy has been, and will be, a great governor," Trump said.

Trump has also targeted the 10 representatives in the House who voted to convict him for the Jan. 6 insurrection.

In March, Republicans voted to boot Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), one of the most vocal critics of the former president, from her leadership post. In October, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), who also voted to impeach Trump over the Jan. 6 riot, announced he would retire in a win Trump touted as "2 down, 8 to go."