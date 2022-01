In an effort to stop the spread, the FDA is signing off on two new at-home COVID-19 tests.



The Roche and Siemens at-home tests are the first to gain authorization through the FDA's new accelerated review program.



That program is expected to help bring tens of millions of new tests per month to the U.S.



It comes after the Department of Health and Human Services announced a $70 million investment to produce more at-home tests.