Sri Lankan shares finish a splendid year at record levels

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed at a record high on Friday, logging their best year since 2010, in a year battered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

* For the year, the CSE All-Share index (.CSE) clocked in a whopping 80.45% gain and was up 1.72% on the last day of 2021 at a record level of 12,226.01 points at the closing bell.

* Financial services provider Senkadagala Finance Plc (SFCL.CM), conglomerate Expolanka Holdings Plc (EXPO.CM) and Lanka ORIX Leasing Company Plc (LOLC.CM) were among the top performing Sri Lankan stocks this year.

* Sri Lanka's energy minister said on Friday that the country will sign a deal with Indian Oil Corp's unit to restore 75 oil tanks as it moves to secure a $500 million fuel credit line from India.

* Energy stocks were the top boost to the CSE index on Friday.

* Global ratings agency, Fitch downgraded Sri Lanka's sovereign rating deeper into junk amid a growing risk of debt default in 2022 earlier this month. The country's central bank however, has reassured of a comfortable forex reserve position throughout next year.

* The equity market's turnover was 8.24 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($40.64 million) on the year's final day of trading, according to stock exchange data.

* Trading volume rose to 858 million shares, from 509.5 million shares in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 77.6 million rupees, exchange data showed.

* Sri Lanka has reported 586,746 coronavirus cases and 14,962 deaths, as of Friday, data from the country's health bureau showed.

* About 63.48% of Sri Lanka's population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

* For a report on global markets, click

($1 = 202.7500 Sri Lankan rupees)

Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

