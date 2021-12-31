Pet of the Week: Lily!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – This week’s pet of the week is Lily!

Lily is a one-and-a-half-year-old female cat with a grayish-brown and white tabby patterned coat. Her coat is velvety soft just like a bunny’s coat.

Her golden eyes can be hypnotic, and she has a very curious nature.

Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter

Lily’s goal is to trust that she will find a new home where she can be part of a family to give and get some affection again!

Lily is up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in giving her a ‘furever’ home can call 203-946-8110.

To see other dogs and cats up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.