Pet of the Week: Lily!
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – This week’s pet of the week is Lily!
Lily is a one-and-a-half-year-old female cat with a grayish-brown and white tabby patterned coat. Her coat is velvety soft just like a bunny’s coat.
Her golden eyes can be hypnotic, and she has a very curious nature.
Lily’s goal is to trust that she will find a new home where she can be part of a family to give and get some affection again!
Lily is up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in giving her a ‘furever’ home can call 203-946-8110.
Lily is up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in giving her a 'furever' home can call 203-946-8110.

To see other dogs and cats up for adoption, visit the shelter's website.
