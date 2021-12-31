ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Biden Revamps Military Investigations into Sexual Assault and Harassment

By Reform Austin Staff
Reform Austin
Reform Austin
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

President Biden has signed provisions of the “I am Vanessa Guillen Act,” part of the $770 billion National Defense Authorization Act, which goes into effect on Jan. 1. Starting next year, the decision to prosecute sexual harassment and sexual assault cases will be moved outside the military chain of command. Retaliation...

Reform Austin

Reform Austin

Austin, TX
