ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

EU countries cut Covid isolation periods in Omicron balancing act

By Jon Henley Europe correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44eoeF_0dZpPSFR00
A sign above a Munich police van instructs people to wear an FFP2 mask and to maintain distancing.

Ireland has become the latest EU country to cut the isolation period for many people who contract Covid-19, as record infection numbers spark fears of crippling staff shortages in essential public services, as well as retail and hospitality venues.

Spain, Portugal and Greece reduced isolation times this week while others, such as Germany and France, are considering doing so and Italy cut its quarantine for fully vaccinated people who come into contact with someone who has tested positive.

The moves follow a similar decision by the US and reflect early research suggesting the highly transmissible Omicron variant fuelling the pandemic’s latest surge generally causes milder illness than earlier versions of the virus.

However, the sheer number of people becoming infected – and thus having to self-isolate if they contract the virus, or quarantine if they are a contact of someone who tests positive – threatens to cause chaos in hospitals and on public transport.

“Many Omicron cases are going to be asymptomatic,” Rochelle Walensky, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said on Monday after halving the recommended isolation time for asymptomatic people to five from 10 days.

“We want to make sure there is a mechanism by which we can safely continue to keep society functioning, while following the science.”

The UK’s Health Security Agency (UKHSA) on Wednesday cut the 10-day self-isolation period for vaccinated and unvaccinated people in England who have tested positive for coronavirus from 10 days to seven if they get the all-clear from lateral flow tests.

The World Health Organization has described the decisions to cut isolation and quarantine periods as part of a delicate balancing act between controlling the transmission of the virus and keeping national economies up and running.

“It is a trade-off between the science and being absolutely perfect in what you try to do, but then having the minimal disruption you can possibly have,” Michael Ryan, the WHO emergencies director, said. “Governments are struggling to find that balance.”

The Irish government on Friday cut the isolation period to seven days from 10 for people who have tested positive but received a booster vaccine or been infected within the previous three months.

With the Omicron variant accounting for 92% of all infections in Ireland, now running at more than double their previous record, the country’s chief medical officer also urged people to keep social contacts as low as possible before New Year’s Eve.

Spain, where infection numbers have increased fivefold in a month, cut its isolation period for people who have tested positive to seven days from 10 on Wednesday after a meeting between the health minister, Carolina Darias, and regional health chiefs.

The quarantine period for close contacts of people who have tested positive was also reduced to seven days. The prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, said the country needed to strike “a balance” between public health, mental health and economic growth.

Portugal followed suit on Thursday, cutting its mandatory isolation period for people who test positive but are asymptomatic from 10 days to seven, after health experts urged the government to rethink amid concerns the country could become paralysed.

“This decision is aligned with guidelines from other countries and is a result of a technical and weighted consideration, given the incubation period of the now predominant variant, Omicron,” the DGS health authority said in a statement.

Greece reduced its isolation period for coronavirus patients further, to five days from 10, after the country set a fourth consecutive daily record of new infections. “The evidence we have from Omicron is encouraging,” said the health minister, Thanos Plevris.

Members of the public who come into contact with a confirmed Covid case will have to quarantine for five days and then get a test, but quarantine will not be required for those who have already received a booster shot.

Italy chose a different course, leaving its isolation period untouched but scrapping quarantine for those coming into contact with someone who has tested positive providing they have had a booster shot, recently recovered or been vaccinated.

They will have to wear a more protective FFP2 (equivalent to KN95 or N95 in other regions) mask for 10 days and take a test within five days since the contact with the positive person – but only if they are showing symptoms.

“I think it is reasonable to apply different rules to those citizens who have followed the government’s indications, taking two doses and then the booster,” said the health secretary, Andrea Costa. Italy, too, has registered record infection numbers this week.

Germany’s Der Spiegel reported this week that the health minister, Karl Lauterbach, favoured shortening quarantine periods amid fears the country would soon grind to a halt given how many people are having to self-isolate protectively.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases recommends that infected people and their contacts in Germany, where case numbers have recently started to rise, quarantine for 14 days, even if they are fully vaccinated or recovered.

In France, which this week set a new European record for daily infections, media have reported that the government’s HAS health advisory body is due to make a formal recommendation on the question on Friday.

France operates a seven-day isolation period, and a 17-day quarantine for people living in the same household as someone who has tested positive. The health minister, Olivier Véran, due to announce any change on 2 January.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

How much longer can China keep up its zero-Covid strategy?

Desperate residents in China’s western Xi’an city are running out of food after they were barred from grocery shopping in a fierce lockdown. In the southern province of Guangxi, people who broke Covid laws were recently publicly shamed by being paraded through the streets in Hazmat suits with placards round their necks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pedro Sánchez
Person
Karl Lauterbach
Daily Mail

Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Italy makes life uncomfortable for unvaccinated people

Italy is making life more uncomfortable for unvaccinated people this holiday season, excluding them from indoor restaurants, theaters and museums starting Monday to reduce the spread of coronavirus and encourage vaccine skeptics to get their shots. Italian police can check whether diners in restaurants or bars have a "super" green...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Omicron#Covid#Eu Countries#Eu#The Us#Health Security Agency#Ukhsa
Washington Post

Highly vaccinated countries thought they were over the worst. Denmark says the pandemic’s toughest month is just beginning.

COPENHAGEN — In a country that tracks the spread of coronavirus variants as closely as any in the world, the signals have never been more concerning. Omicron positives are doubling nearly every two days. The country is setting one daily case record after another. The lab analyzing positive tests recently added an overnight shift just to keep up.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
mix929.com

Canadian provinces cut COVID-19 isolation time for fully-vaccinated

(Reuters) – Alberta and British Columbia are halving the required self-isolation period for vaccinated people with COVID-19 to five days, as the Canadian provinces adapt to workforce shortages and other challenges brought about by the Omicron coronavirus variant. Omicron, which health experts say is highly transmissible but less severe...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

No plans to cut Covid isolation period to five days, government minister says

There are no "current" plans to cut the Covid isolation period from 10 to five days, a government minister has said.Chloe Smith said the current rules in the UK for isolation were "the right" approach – following a move in the United States to relax isolation. "There are no current plans in England to change that period," she told BBC Breakfast."Of course, we have actually only recently taken it down from 10 to seven, and we want to look at that - we want to make sure that that is working as we believe it ought to."We think the current...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Eastern European countries adopting authoritarian measures in face of Covid

Europe’s political approach to the coronavirus pandemic has divided down stark east-west lines, a Guardian analysis has found. Five of 18 eastern European countries have registered major violations of international democratic freedoms since March 2020, according to research conducted by the Varieties of Democracy (V-Dem) Institute, compared with none of 12 western European countries.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Macron takes EU reins as election looms

France takes over the rotating presidency of the European Union on Saturday, affording President Emmanuel Macron the chance to pose as the EU's de facto leader in the run-up to national elections in April. -  Each European country gets a chance at holding the rotating presidency of the Council, which gives the member state an opportunity to set the official agenda for fellow leaders in the bloc -- within limits -- and organise meetings of ministers.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

‘We need to be faster than the virus’, Germany’s new chancellor warns in New Year’s Eve address

Germany’s new chancellor Olaf Scholz has warned in his New Year Eve’s address that his country had to move more quickly in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and that more people need to get vaccinated.In his first televised end of year address to the nation after taking office 23 days ago, Scholz gave the same sort of sombre speech, filled with vague promises, that his conservative predecessor Angela Merkel did in each of the last 16 years.Scholz, who heads a three-way centre-left coalition made up of his Social Democrats along with the pro-environment Greens part and the pro-business Free...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC News

EU approves 5th COVID-19 vaccine for bloc, one by Novavax

THE HAGUE, Netherlands -- The European Union’s executive branch on Monday authorized a fifth COVID-19 vaccine for use in the 27-nation bloc, giving the green light to the two-dose vaccine made by U.S. biotech company Novavax. The European Commission confirmed a recommendation from the bloc's drug regulator to grant...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Guardian

The Guardian

99K+
Followers
42K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy