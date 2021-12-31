Mostly cloudy today, wintry mix tonight

ROANOKE, Va. – Winter storm alerts are in effect for the region through Monday morning. We’ll start this article off with the “short, sweet and to the point.” However, we encourage you to read the details. This is a tricky forecast!. Short and Sweet. The chance...
Winter Storm Warnings go into effect at 10 pm tonight for Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe, Giles, Mercer, Bland, and Tazewell until 12pm Monday. Winter Weather Advisories go into effect at 10 pm tonight for Pocahontas, Nicholas, Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming, and McDowell until 11 am Monday. Tonight, as temperatures continue to fall...
An intense low-pressure system will evolve this evening into tonight. Rain will begin to spread back into the region late this afternoon with a quick change to snow for SE KY and SW VA this evening as cold air quickly moves in. A change to snow is expected for the Tri-Cities after midnight with heavy snow of 1 to 3 inches per hour expected. This is going to be a HIGH impact snow.
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Accumulating snow is possible Sunday evening, and this could create hazardous travel through Monday morning. A strong disturbance is expected to bring rain changing to sleet then snow Sunday evening across north Mississippi, mainly north of US Highway 82. Accumulating snow is most likely north...
* Winter storm watch late tonight through Monday afternoon *. A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 6/10: Rain tapering by early morning gives way to one more day of notably above-average warmth and a building late-day breeze. Express forecast. Today:...
The Storm Team 11 Forecast: A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from 11 PM this Sunday night through 10 AM Monday. Cloudy skies are forecast for the area with a 90% chance of rain changing to snow after midnight. The low will dip to 28 degrees. Snow will accumulate across the region. Snowfall totals will range from 4 to up to 8″ across parts of the Tri-Cities and parts of southwest Virginia with higher amounts across the mountains.
It is certainly an active start to 2022 for us! We go from record warmth and storms yesterday to cold temperatures and snow showers tonight! A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect for the area at 6 pm this evening and continues until 3 am Monday morning. Behind that frontal system that lead to the […]
Today: Mostly cloudy with showers to wet snow (trace-1″) by evening. High 39 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph. Sunday night: Partial clearing late, windy, and colder. Low 19 (Feel like 8) Winds: NW 10-20+ mph. Monday: Mix sun & clouds, windy, and cold. High 26 (Feel like 16) Winds: NNW...
Sunset today will be at 5;03 p.m. Sunrise Monday will be at 7:33 a.m. Today: mostly cloudy and mild with a passing shower. High 62. Winds west-southwest 6-12 mph. Tonight: considerable cloudiness with snow at times late, accumulating 1-2 inches. Low 30. Winds northnortheast 6-12 mph. Tomorrow: intermittent snow in...
Another day, another foggy start! Across the state visibility is somewhat low although previous dense fog advisories have been cancelled. However- still take it slow on the roads as some areas still may see morning fog. Our mild stretch of temperatures continues are still very mild out there this morning- anywhere from 46- 52 degrees.
