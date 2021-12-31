ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Mostly cloudy today, wintry mix tonight

wabi.tv
 2 days ago

12-30-21: First Alert weather forecast with Meteorologist Emilie Hillman....

www.wabi.tv

wjhl.com

Storm Team 11: Winter storm warning tonight with heavy snow likely

An intense low-pressure system will evolve this evening into tonight. Rain will begin to spread back into the region late this afternoon with a quick change to snow for SE KY and SW VA this evening as cold air quickly moves in. A change to snow is expected for the Tri-Cities after midnight with heavy snow of 1 to 3 inches per hour expected. This is going to be a HIGH impact snow.
wcbi.com

Snow possible Sunday night

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Accumulating snow is possible Sunday evening, and this could create hazardous travel through Monday morning. A strong disturbance is expected to bring rain changing to sleet then snow Sunday evening across north Mississippi, mainly north of US Highway 82. Accumulating snow is most likely north...
COLUMBUS, MS
wjhl.com

Winter Storm Warning Sunday night into early Monday morning – Accumulating snow likely across the region

The Storm Team 11 Forecast: A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from 11 PM this Sunday night through 10 AM Monday. Cloudy skies are forecast for the area with a 90% chance of rain changing to snow after midnight. The low will dip to 28 degrees. Snow will accumulate across the region. Snowfall totals will range from 4 to up to 8″ across parts of the Tri-Cities and parts of southwest Virginia with higher amounts across the mountains.
WHNT News 19

Potential for wintry precipitation Sunday evening and night

It is certainly an active start to 2022 for us! We go from record warmth and storms yesterday to cold temperatures and snow showers tonight! A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect for the area at 6 pm this evening and continues until 3 am Monday morning. Behind that frontal system that lead to the […]
wsvaonline.com

1-3 inches of snow late tonight through tomorrow morning

Sunset today will be at 5;03 p.m. Sunrise Monday will be at 7:33 a.m. Today: mostly cloudy and mild with a passing shower. High 62. Winds west-southwest 6-12 mph. Tonight: considerable cloudiness with snow at times late, accumulating 1-2 inches. Low 30. Winds northnortheast 6-12 mph. Tomorrow: intermittent snow in...
Eyewitness News

Technical Discussion: One More Mild & Cloudy Day, Colder Air Moves In Tonight!

Another day, another foggy start! Across the state visibility is somewhat low although previous dense fog advisories have been cancelled. However- still take it slow on the roads as some areas still may see morning fog. Our mild stretch of temperatures continues are still very mild out there this morning- anywhere from 46- 52 degrees.
HARTFORD, CT

