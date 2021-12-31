Mostly cloudy today, wintry mix tonight

The Storm Team 11 Forecast: A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from 11 PM this Sunday night through 10 AM Monday. Cloudy skies are forecast for the area with a 90% chance of rain changing to snow after midnight. The low will dip to 28 degrees. Snow will accumulate across the region. Snowfall totals will range from 4 to up to 8″ across parts of the Tri-Cities and parts of southwest Virginia with higher amounts across the mountains.

