ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Southampton complain to Premier League after Newcastle game called off

By Ben Fisher and Paul MacInnes
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s9Eez_0dZpOtZ300
Premier League - Southampton v Brighton &amp; Hove Albion<br>Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton v Brighton &amp; Hove Albion - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - December 4, 2021 General view outside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Dylan Martinez EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club /league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Southampton have complained to the Premier League over what they perceive as a lack of transparency after their home match against Newcastle became the latest to be postponed. The game, scheduled for Sunday, was called off on Friday because Newcastle, for the second time in four days, have a shortage of available players owing to Covid and injury.

The Premier League board accepted an application from Newcastle, whose trip to Everton on Thursday also did not go ahead , for a postponement. League rules state that matches can be rearranged if clubs have fewer than 13 outfield players and one goalkeeper available, but there is mounting frustration at the blurred lines between players being absent because of Covid and injury. Southampton are among numerous clubs who believe they should be informed of the numbers behind a postponement.

Related: ‘We have targets’: Newcastle facing unique January transfer challenge

Newcastle’s Allan Saint-Maximin, Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser sustained injuries against Manchester United on Monday , adding to the absentee list. Southampton feel they were operating under similarly challenging circumstances when injuries saw them field a youthful team in a 9-0 defeat at Old Trafford last season.

“There were times where we had nine out – and we played academy players,” the Southampton manager, Ralph Hasenhüttl, said this week. “Injuries are not Covid cases. They [Newcastle] had seven or eight players on the bench during their last game. They should still have 13 players plus one [goalkeeper].” Clubs must declare which “appropriately experienced” under-21 players are available.

Premier League rules on the suspension of matches have been the subject of much scrutiny, with Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta one of the managers to call for greater clarity . The rules were adjusted in light of the spread of the Omicron Covid variant and just before Christmas the league published a guide to match postponements that gave “more details on the process by which recent fixtures have had to be called off”.

New Year's Day

Premier League Leicester v Norwich

Championship Coventry v Luton, Sheffield United v Middlesbrough

League One Ipswich v Lincoln, Plymouth v Wimbledon, Wigan v Accrington

League Two Harrogate v Port Vale, Rochdale v Mansfield, Salford v Tranmere

Sunday 2 Jan

Premier League Southampton v Newcastle

League One Sunderland v Fleetwood Town

Scottish League 2 Edinburgh City v Albion

Monday 3 Jan

Championship Swansea v Fulham

The guide confirms that postponement decisions are taken by the Premier League board after an application by a club. Clubs must make a case for postponement but also list players who have taken a positive Covid test, and list their vaccination status. Medical information on injured players must also be shared, with the league’s medical officers reserving the right to crosscheck the information with club doctors.

Further considerations can also be applied. These include the possibility of an outbreak occurring too close to a fixture to be able to establish all those infected, and the inability of a team to prepare safely for a match, for example where the UK Health Security Agency has requested the closure of their training ground.

In recent weeks the Premier League has had meetings with club executives and managers at which the postponement process has been discussed.

The Fiver: sign up and get our daily football email.

Jürgen Klopp has said Liverpool have recorded three new positive Covid-19 cases but the manager does not believe Sunday’s game at Chelsea is close to being called off. The manager declined to name the trio because they are awaiting PCR test confirmations but those affected, plus Thiago Alcântara and Takumi Minamino, will be missing.

“Taki is running outside, Thiago not,” Klopp said. “On top of that we have three new Covid cases in the team and a few more in the staff so it’s not so cool in the moment. I’m not able to say who it is but it’ll be pretty clear on the teamsheet the day after tomorrow.

“We aren’t close to getting the game postponed yet. We haven’t had a proper outbreak yet but it’s happening more and more often. It’s like a lottery in the morning when you wait for the result. It was day-by-day pretty much another case and today another one.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick praises reaction of Manchester United players in win over Burnley

Ralf Rangnick was pleased by the reaction and improved body language displayed by Manchester United’s players as they beat Burnley days on from the meek draw at Newcastle The summer arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane raised expectations around Old Trafford but this season has been a damp squib, leading to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s exit last month.Progress has been slow under interim successor Rangnick, thanks in no small part to the impact of Covid-19, and United looked well off the pace in Monday’s 1-1 draw with relegation-threatened Newcastle.Former Red Devils skipper Gary Neville said the players were...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jürgen Klopp
Person
Takumi Minamino
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Thiago Alcântara
Person
Ryan Fraser
The Independent

Southampton vs Newcastle postponed due to Covid-19 cases and injuries in Magpies’ squad

The Premier League fixture between Southampton and Newcastle on Sunday has been postponed due to Covid-19 cases and injuries in the Magpies’ squad, it has been confirmed. It is the second consecutive Newcastle fixture to be called off after their match against Everton, scheduled to be played on Thursday, was also postponed. In a statement on Friday, Newcastle said: “In accordance with protocol, the Magpies submitted a separate request to the Premier League to postpone the trip to the south coast, and this has been approved by the Premier League board.”The Premier League added: “Newcastle continue to have ongoing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

My winter of love: I was on holiday with my boyfriend – and the B&B owner told me a horrifying home truth

Back in 2008, I lived in New York. I wasn’t a total stranger to North American winters – my stepmother is from Michigan, and the one and only time she persuaded me to go on a family sledging outing I was so cold I bailed and went back to sit in the car, like the moody teenager I most definitely was. But I’d never been on the continent for an entire winter. I bought a gigantic army surplus parka and resigned myself to months of wading through freezing slush, alternated with sitting in my studio apartment at night with the windows open because the ancient radiators had one setting: on. That was until I read an article in the New York Times travel section about upstate getaways. The mere mention of a charming B&B overlooking the Delaware River, where you could watch nesting eagles on a nearby bluff while sipping cognac, was all it took. Manhattan’s dreary ice-bound streets slipped away momentarily, and I imagined myself on that very deck. I was in a long-distance relationship at the time, and what, I reasoned, could be more romantic than such a weekend?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#The Premier League#Fulham#Soccer Football#Reuters#Reuters Southampton#Everton#Newcastle#Manchester United
The Guardian

How much longer can China keep up its zero-Covid strategy?

Desperate residents in China’s western Xi’an city are running out of food after they were barred from grocery shopping in a fierce lockdown. In the southern province of Guangxi, people who broke Covid laws were recently publicly shamed by being paraded through the streets in Hazmat suits with placards round their necks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Guardian

Wanda Young obituary

On the day five teenage girls from a Detroit suburb recorded a song called Please Mr Postman in August 1961, 18-year-old Wanda Young was the only one old enough to have graduated from high school. Only after the session was over were they given a name: the Marvelettes. The man...
MUSIC
The Guardian

The Guardian

98K+
Followers
42K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy