TV Series

What to Watch this Weekend: It's time for a showdown in Cobra Kai season 4

By EW Staff
EW.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fourth season of the beloved Karate Kid sequel series finds the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos — and, by extension, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) — joining forces to defeat Cobra Kai. The showdown will come at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament — and...

ew.com

Popculture

'CSI: Vegas' Loses Major Star as CBS Orders Season 2

The CSI revival CSI: Vegas earned a second season on Wednesday, but it was not all good news for fans. William Petersen is not returning as Gil Grissom for Season 2, although he will remain as an executive producer. The news comes just a week after CSI: Vegas finished its 10-episode freshman season on Dec. 8.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Is About to Lose a Big Showtime Series

Netflix is losing a few major titles after the new year begins, including Episodes. The acclaimed Showtime series featured Matt LeBlanc in his first leading role on TV since the ill-fated Friends spin-off Joey ended. Epsiodes is a showbusiness series, starring LeBlanc as a fictionalized version of himself. All five...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Law & Order' Revival Adds Emmy-Winning Actress Whose First-Ever TV Role Was on Show's 1st Season

Law & Order is bringing on Emmy-winning actress Camryn Manheim as a series regular for the NBC revival, reports Deadline, premiering Feb. 24 as part of a Law & Order Thursday lineup. The Practice alum actually got her start on Law & Order during its first season three decades ago, making a guest appearance in her first TV role ever, and would go on to appear both in Seasons 3 and 4 as different characters.
TV SERIES
HOLAUSA

The complete lineup of Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party

NBC’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party is going down in Miami on December 31st, and her co-host is Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson. The special show will feature performances by Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Saweetie, Anitta, Jack Harlow, 24kGoldn, and Kitty Ca$h, with surprise guests.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

HBO Max Cancels Classic Sitcom Reboot After Just 1 Season

It seems like just yesterday that HBO Max premiered a reboot of the classic sitcom Head of the Class. A month ago, the full first season premiered on the streaming platform, and now the series has ceased to be. From showrunners Amy Pocha and Seth Cohen, with executive Bill Lawrence...
TV SERIES
Vanity Fair

New on Netflix: The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming in January 2022

Netflix begins 2022 by stocking their library with some tried-and-true gems. It’s the end of yet another very long year, and yet it feels like just the beginning. Lucky for you, Netflix is stocking up on some tried and true films in January 2022 while going fairly light on original content, giving all of us a chance to ease into the next chapter. Big Fish and Stand By Me may provide unexpected comforts, while Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight to Save Her Daughter; Girl, Interrupted; and Taxi Driver could satiate a forever-growing cultural appetite for the dark and sinister.
TV SHOWS
Distractify

What Were the 7 Best Netflix Original Series of 2021? We've Got Our List

Did you catch all of the original programming that dropped on Netflix in 2021? If not (and especially if you're looking for something new to binge during that awkward time between Christmas and New Year's), we've rounded up seven of our favorite Netflix originals that are highly rated and worth sacrificing an entire day just to watch every episode.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch in December on Disney+ Amazon, Hulu, Netflix, and HBO Max

You've only got a few more weeks of 2021 left, so you may as well spend them the same way you spent most of 2021 (and 2020) — by watching more TV! It's a good month to do so, too, because some of the biggest shows and movies of the year are coming to your living room, including the new Matrix movie, Matrix Resurrections, on HBO Max, the second season of the fantasy drama The Witcher on Netflix, and Aaron Sorkin's Being the Ricardos on Amazon Prime Video.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Saturday Night Live’: NBC To Air 2010 Episode With Betty White Tonight In Tribute

Saturday Night Live will pay tribute to the late TV icon Betty White tonight with an encore telecast of the May 8, 2010 episode she hosted, with Jay-Z as musical guest. White became the oldest person to host the late night comedy show at 88, when she hosted in 2010. She appeared in every skit, with the episode drawing over 12 million viewers. White hosted the late-night variety comedy series after a huge Facebook campaign urged NBC to invite her to headline the show. It was David Matthews, of San Antonio, TX who launched the Facebook page “Betty White to Host SNL (please?)!” after the comedy legend appeared in a popular Snickers Super Bowl ad. Less than two months later, several hundred thousand fans of White had signed the petition, and it was announced that she would be hosting a special Mother’s Day episode on May 8, 2010. The special episode brought back former cast members Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Molly Shannon, Maya Rudolph, Ana Gasteyer and Rachel Dratch. The encore telecast will air tonight at 11:30 pm ET/PT following a vintage SNL episode at 10 PM. White died Friday at her Los Angeles home, just a few weeks before her 100th birthday.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Hulu Reportedly Losing Iconic NBC Show in January

ER fans still in the midst of re-watching all 331 episodes on Hulu will have to switch platforms soon. That's because the iconic medical drama is leaving to join HBO Max in January. ER was infamously unavailable on streaming platforms until January 2018, when Hulu struck a deal with Warner Bros. Domestic Television.
TV SERIES
Deadline

How To Watch Times Square Ball Drop On New Year’s Eve: Livestream + TV Schedule

UPDATED with latest performer line-up: The official Times Square New Year’s Eve lineup includes live performances by Journey, Ashanti and Ja Rule, among other appearances throughout the evening Friday, highlighting a slew of options to help ring in 2022 while Omicron continues to surge. Co-organizers the Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment’s annual and official Times Square event, which shares the NYC stage with ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest among other network specials, is set to kick off its commercial-free live coverage beginning at 6 p.m. ET Friday. The festivities, which includes the swearing in of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EW.com

Miranda Lambert's new song for the Texas-based Queer Eye season is here

Netflix's Queer Eye is headed to Texas for its newest season, and the guys recruited country queen Miranda Lambert to compose a new song for the occasion. With season 6 now available to stream on Netflix as of Friday, you can now watch the lyric video for "Y'all means All," which lays the three-time Grammy winner's track over footage from the new episodes.
HOME & GARDEN

