ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

FDA approves two new at-home COVID-19 tests

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an effort to stop the spread, the FDA is signing off on two new at-home...

hudsonvalley.news12.com

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

Do at-home COVID tests detect the omicron variant?

Do at-home COVID-19 tests detect the omicron variant? Yes, but U.S. health officials say early data suggests they may be less sensitive at picking it up. Government recommendations for using at-home tests haven’t changed. People should continue to use them when a quick result is important. “The bottom line is the tests still detect COVID-19 […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

At-home COVID-19 tests: FDA says kits may be less sensitive to omicron. What to know today

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. As the omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread during the year-end holiday season, the Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday at-home test kits may not be as good at detecting the mutated strain of the virus. "Early data suggests that antigen tests do detect the omicron variant but may have reduced sensitivity," the FDA said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Home#Siemens
chautauquatoday.com

FDA Approves COVID-19 Treatment Pill by Pfizer

An at-home treatment for COVID-19 that can prevent serious illness was authorized by the FDA on Wednesday. When taken early, Pfizer's pill was 89% effective at reducing the risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19, according to the company, and was effective against the Omicron variant. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla estimated that 1,200 deaths and 6,000 hospitalizations would be prevented for every 100,000 COVID-19 patients who take the pills. The FDA said the pill, Paxlovid, was authorized for the treatment of mild-to-moderate coronavirus disease in anyone 12 years and older who weighs at least about 88 pounds. Patients must test positive and be at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death. The FDA says Paxlovid will be available by prescription only and should be started as soon as possible, ideally within five days of symptom onset.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

Fauci says CDC may add COVID-19 test requirement for asymptomatic

As the COVID-19 omicron variant surges across the United States, top federal health officials are looking to add a negative test along with its five-day isolation restrictions for asymptomatic Americans who catch the coronavirus, the White House’s top medical adviser said Sunday. Dr. Anthony Fauci said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now considering […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
theridgewoodblog.net

Negative COVID-19 test Result

Hackensack NJ, As of December 28, 2021, all visitors to inpatient units at Hackensack Meridian Health must show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID PCR or antigen test result (within 72 hours). Home tests will not be accepted as they cannot be validated. Special exceptions will be made for end-of-life care, labor & delivery, emergency room care, pediatrics and other circumstances.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
eastcountymagazine.org

FDA APPROVES AT-HOME PILL TO TREAT COVID-19: FIRST SUPPLIES TO REACH SAN DIEGO NEXT WEEK

December 23, 2021 (San Diego) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued emergency use authorizations for two new oral anti-viral medications – the first COVID-19 oral medications for home use. However, the County warns in a press release today, “Supplies of these medications will initially be very limited and San Diegans should continue to mask up this holiday season to prevent infection.
SAN DIEGO, CA
GovExec.com

FDA Greenlights Two Pills to Treat COVID-19

In the span of less than two days, federal regulators have approved two pills to treat certain coronavirus cases. While public health officials continue to urge vaccinations and booster shots as the first line of protection against the coronavirus, oral medication has become a possible option for some who have particularly bad cases.
U.S. POLITICS
Joel Eisenberg

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” and FDA-Approved Antiviral Treatments: 2021 Ends with New Promise in Battle Against Covid-19

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” Movie Poster ArtMarvel Studios, Columbia Pictures; Studio-Approved Publicity Image. As Covid-19 mutation Omicron wreaks havoc with winter holiday travel plans and life in general, two news stories that broke within the past week are furthering signs of social and medical promise of the likes only glimpsed during the early days of our vaccine rollout.
Vice

So You Tested Positive for COVID. How Long Should You Quarantine?

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is sweeping through the United States with unprecedented speed, now making up the majority of cases across the country. Hundreds of thousands of Americans are testing positive for COVID every day at a rate that has already surpassed last winter’s deadly peak, before vaccines were readily available.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy