ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

3 simple tech resolutions you can actually keep

By Charlie Fripp, Komando.com
komando.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have ever made a New Year’s Resolution, you know how difficult it can be to keep. But just because 2021 has been just as much of a mess as the year before, it doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t use tech to go into the new...

www.komando.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

5 Apps You Should Delete ASAP To Speed Up Your iPhone, Tech Experts Say

Got an iPhone that is as slow as a slug lately? After you’ve tried everything, including changing your charging habits so that you are keeping your device in a safe 30 to 80 percent charge zone, it may be time to turn your attention to the apps that you use most. In general, apps that use up a lot of resources or run in the background can slow down your phone, according to Tech Expert Aidan Bernard at The Big Phone Store. And, as such, deleting a few of the most battery-consuming of these apps can really help your phone get back on track in terms of speed. But where to start? These are the five apps you should delete ASAP to speed up your iPhone, according to tech experts.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

How to know if someone actually read your text

The phone in your hand can do more than the computers we had years ago. It’s a communication device, a camera, a scanner, a fitness tracker, a camcorder, a GPS, a game console — I could go on. There’s also a lot your phone can do that you...
TECHNOLOGY
Woman's World

This Simple Phone Trick Will Stop Those Annoying Spam Calls For Good

No matter how much we try, it can seem impossible to stop spam phone calls. If you’re frustrated by endless robocalls – when a robot rattles off an automated message into your ear (or your voicemail) — you’re not alone. Some of these calls are legal, because they’re automated notifications from doctor’s offices, political campaigns, or even debt collectors. But a lot of them are illegal, and come from scammers trying to steal your money or identity. Fortunately, there’s an iPhone trick that prevents unwanted calls altogether: focus mode.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Software Update#Mobile Phone#Open Source Software
makeuseof.com

How to Unlock an Android Phone Without a Password

Android offers many options for securing your device including a pattern, password, pin, and other options like face recognition and fingerprints. However, there are occasions when you can forget your password if you choose to unlock your phone without biometrics. There are a few reasons why this could occur, and...
CELL PHONES
GATOR 99.5

Slow Home Wi-Fi? You’re Using Your Router Wrong

What a time to be alive. "Invisible airwave crackle with life" when the Canadian-based rock group Rush recorded those words as part of the song, they were singing about radio but those invisible radio waves carry so much more than just your favorite songs these days. Back in 1980 when...
COMPUTERS
SlashGear

DuckDuckGo’s new browser hopes privacy will make you dump Chrome

Following the popularity of its mobile app, DuckDuckGo has announced that it wants to bring its privacy-focused browser to desktop users. The company announced the desktop browser in a post looking back on the things it accomplished throughout 2021. Eliseu Geisler/Shutterstock. Chief among those accomplishments was the release of an...
CELL PHONES
Fast Company

20+ smartphone apps you should delete before 2022

Ho-ho-holy cow, we made it through another crazy year! It was a time of insurrections, the continuation of the pandemic, and the introduction of an entirely new COVID-19 variant as a parting gift. And the bad news? Another new year is right around the corner. While we can’t predict what...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Android Devices
CNET

How to clear your cache, cookies on your Android phone's web browser

Your Android phone's web browser may have built up quite the collection of data while browsing the internet. This data, which typically fills your web browser's cache and cookies, can help improve how quickly your browser loads by saving assets from websites you frequently visit as well as saving preferences, such as letting you stay logged into websites.
CELL PHONES
New York Post

Hidden iPhone tricks most people don‘t know

Surprisingly, there are a ton of hidden features on the iPhone, along with helpful built-in short cuts that you may have missed. They all exist in your iOS device just waiting to be uncovered. So here are more helpful iPhone and iPad tips and tricks that I’ve found that you will thank me for.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

3 Apps That You Should Never Download, According To Tech Experts (They Slow Your iPhone!!)

They make your phone what it is, of course. But, in some cases, they can be so busy — with a dizzying number of features — that they also stall your device and make it run slower and less efficiently. The question truly is: which apps are worthy of your time and your phone’s storage space, and which should you consider deleting for the sake of a better running phone? The answer is going to differ from one user to another, but generally speaking, there are a few apps that rise to the top of the list when tech experts are asked about the best apps to delete. Here are three apps you should never download, according to tech experts (because they slow your iPhone).
CELL PHONES
shefinds

The Worst Type Of Charger To Use, According To Tech Experts (It Damages Your iPhone!)

Contrary to how it may seem thanks to their ubiquitous design, all chargers are not created equal. And, in fact, some chargers can do the opposite of what they’re supposed to do: instead of delivering a consistent, predictable charge that keeps your device powered up and ready to go, they can slowly break down your phone’s battery and render your iPhone less useful than it should be — especially considering its steep price tag. The solution is simple: stick to charger types that are recommended for your iPhone. But the first step in getting there is finding out which chargers to avoid at all costs. And this is the worst type of charger to use, according to tech experts, because it damages your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
Lifehacker

How to Tell Which Apps Can See Your Private iPhone Data

Every year, Apple releases new features that both improve data privacy on the iPhone, and set a new benchmark for the industry as a whole. With iOS 15, it’s all about transparency. iOS 15.2 brings a new feature called App Privacy Report that provides a visual, easy-to-read report of all the ways an app is using or transmitting your private data.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

The Unexpected Wifi Network You Should Stop Using On Your iPhone, According To Tech Experts

As with browsers, all Wi-Fi networks are not one and the same. Some networks are more secure and better for your privacy and data, while others can pose a bigger threat to your security. But how can you tell the differences among them? We spoke with two tech experts to get to the bottom of the unexpected Wi-Fi network you should stop using on your iPhone. Here’s their top answer, as well as an additional point to keep in mind.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Change these 5 Android settings on your phone right now

No matter which Android phone you have -- for instance, the Samsung Galaxy S21 or Google Pixel 6 -- your device comes with a set of predetermined settings. These settings include brightness, organization and light mode, but just because they're the default, that doesn't mean you're stuck with them. However,...
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Samsung's Galaxy Store is distributing apps that could infect phones with malware

It's tough running your own app store. Microsoft decided to go with Amazon's when Windows 11 picked up support for Android apps rather than run its own, and even Samsung's been hedging its bets, running its own app store for its Galaxy devices alongside the Play Store for years. But, based on what we've dug up today, it could be doing a better job at it. Several Showbox movie piracy app clones that Samsung is distributing to customers on its Galaxy Store may be able to infect customer's devices with malware.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Google is urging people to please finally update Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams was found blocking emergency calls on Android accidentally, with both Microsoft and Google scrambling to find a remedy for the security loophole that made this possible. A full fix for the underlying problem is coming to Android with the January update, but as we all know, it can take quite a while until it rolls out to all phones. That’s why Google is sending out emails to users now, urging them to update their Microsoft Teams app in the meantime.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Change these browser settings ASAP to better protect your privacy

Privacy is now a priority among browser-makers, but they may not go as far as you want in fighting pervasive ad industry trackers on the web. So, why not take your online privacy in your own hands before the end of the year? By changing some browser settings, you can crank up your privacy to outsmart that online tracking.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy