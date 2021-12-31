ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 12/31/21

By KVCR
 2 days ago
In Riverside County, there were 2,646 new reported cases on Thursday, that's a 388% increase compared to Dec. 16. Over the previous seven days, there...

KVCR NEWS

Limits on virtual addiction treatment may soon return, making care harder to access

Dennis Gaudet's home in central Maine is surrounded by fields and woods, and many miles away from anyone able to treat his opioid use disorder. "I was on a waiting list to get in to see a psychiatrist for over two years, [and] since the pandemic began, nobody was accepting new patients," says Gaudet, 48, who's spent over half his life struggling with an addiction that began with painkillers prescribed after he suffered injuries on a construction job.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KVCR NEWS

The CDC slashes estimates of omicron's prevalence in the U.S.

Alarms that the hyper-contagious omicron variant accounted for the vast majority of new COVID-19 infections over the past couple of weeks were significantly overestimated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. New data released on Tuesday shows that while omicron remains the dominant variant, delta — which is...
IRVINE, CA
KVCR NEWS

The U.S. hits a record number of new COVID cases

The omicron variant is spreading rapidly all over the country, but hospitalization and death rates remain relatively low. The seven-day average of COVID-19 cases topped 280,000 this week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University's tracker. It's a record number of new cases in the country; the last time the number of cases hit a peak close to that was January.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Inland Empire#Covid Icu
KVCR NEWS

In a rural New York town, teenagers are stepping in to fill a void as EMTs

In many rural communities, emergency services are entirely run by volunteers. When the pandemic hit, the struggle to find and keep recruits got worse. A lot of older volunteers stepped away because of COVID-19 health concerns. Amy Feiereisel of North Country Public Radio reports on a small town in New York state where teenagers have stepped in to fill the void.
HEALTH SERVICES
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

