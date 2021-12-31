ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 to debut on March 25

mix93.com
 2 days ago

Season 2 will follow wealthy Anthony Bridgerton’s (Jonathan Bailey) search for a...

www.mix93.com

shortlist.com

Netflix just canceled one of its biggest shows after just one season

Netflix is notorious for cancelling shows before they have time to prove themselves - and it’s just done it again with one of its biggest series of the year. Cowboy Bebop, the live-action adaptation of the successful anime, was meant to be another mega-sized sci-fi hit for Netflix. The streaming giant spent some $1.5 million on one promo campaign for the thing, but the show was released to mixed reviews. We actually think it’s worth a watch, with John Cho having fun as Spike Spiegel, but it’s not the adaptation some fans wanted.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
BGR.com

This emotional new Netflix movie has a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes

It’s virtually impossible to keep up with all of the new originals on Netflix. This week alone, Netflix is adding 19 original movies and shows to its library. Unfortunately, the nonstop deluge of new content makes it easy to miss some worthwhile additions. That seems to be what happened to Mixtape, which is a new movie on Netflix that came out on Friday, December 3rd.
MOVIES
BGR.com

This gruesome vampire movie on Netflix is almost too creepy to watch

It’s been true all year, and will remain so for the foreseeable future: Horror fans aren’t in danger of running out of fresh content to binge on Netflix anytime soon. The 2010 movie Let Me In, starring Chloe Grace Moretz and Kodi Smit-McPhee, is but the latest addition to the streamer’s library that’s already chock-a-block with scary shows and big-budget flicks that are perfect fright night fare for any lover of the genre.
MOVIES
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
Popculture

Everything Coming to Netflix in January 2022

With the holidays coming to an end and the long reality of winter setting in, Netflix has big plans to help keep you entertained. The streaming platform is preparing to premiere plenty of new movies and TV shows in January, with a batch of titles dropping on the first of the month, but others will gradually premiere gradually throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies and shows below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
TV SHOWS
BGR.com

This action-packed sci-fi movie on Netflix has everyone glued to their screens

Rian Johnson has had one of the more interesting careers of any director currently working. Back in 2005, he announced his presence with the noir thriller called Brick, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt. 12 years later, he was behind the camera on Star Wars: The Last Jedi directing Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Daisy Ridley. Few modern movies have generated such an intense reaction. Johnson rebounded quickly with Knives Out, which received near-universal praise from critics and moviegoers. But today, we’re hitting rewind to discuss one of Rian Johnson’s earlier successes: Looper.
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Is About to Lose a Big Showtime Series

Netflix is losing a few major titles after the new year begins, including Episodes. The acclaimed Showtime series featured Matt LeBlanc in his first leading role on TV since the ill-fated Friends spin-off Joey ended. Epsiodes is a showbusiness series, starring LeBlanc as a fictionalized version of himself. All five...
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

A Lot of Shows Ended in 2021, But We'll Miss These 10 Most

We never asked for a second season of the year 2020, but fate ordered it anyway and gave us 2021, a too-familiar year of pandemic panic, resigned seclusion, and social disruption. While 2021 was an undeniable suckfest, it did give us time to get familiar with our good friend television. But even that had its downsides, as we had to say goodbye to some of our favorite shows as their runs came to an end.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Law & Order' Revival Adds Emmy-Winning Actress Whose First-Ever TV Role Was on Show's 1st Season

Law & Order is bringing on Emmy-winning actress Camryn Manheim as a series regular for the NBC revival, reports Deadline, premiering Feb. 24 as part of a Law & Order Thursday lineup. The Practice alum actually got her start on Law & Order during its first season three decades ago, making a guest appearance in her first TV role ever, and would go on to appear both in Seasons 3 and 4 as different characters.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Netflix Cancelled Another One Season Show This Week. Why Does This Keep Happening?

A flurry of Netflix cancellations have come down the pipeline this year. Some of these have been shows that had name recognition, or seemingly had fanbases that should have latched on. Other shows quietly came and went with little fanfare. This past week, Netflix cancelled Cowboy Bebop, a live action take on an anime series that seemingly had both recognition and fans. Cowboy Bebop only made it through just the one season at Netflix, a trend that keeps happening over and over. But why?
TV SERIES
Popculture

HBO Max Cancels Classic Sitcom Reboot After Just 1 Season

It seems like just yesterday that HBO Max premiered a reboot of the classic sitcom Head of the Class. A month ago, the full first season premiered on the streaming platform, and now the series has ceased to be. From showrunners Amy Pocha and Seth Cohen, with executive Bill Lawrence...
TV SERIES
Distractify

11 Netflix Shows that Ended (or Were Canceled) in 2021

Throughout 2021, even as some pandemic restrictions were lifted, people continued to bide their free time by streaming shows on Netflix. While the streamer has built a reputation as a go-to destination to watch trending shows, there were a few programs that missed the mark in 2021 and were promptly axed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BGR.com

5 Christmas movies dominating the Netflix charts right now

Don't Miss: Wednesday’s deals: $89 AirPods 2, Beckham pillows, $89 Philips Hue bundle, more A few weeks ago, Netflix launched an online hub featuring weekly lists of its top 10 shows and movies. These lists are different than the ones you’ll find while scrolling through the app. Netflix ranks shows and movies based on how many hours viewers spent watching them each week. It’s yet another way to discover new content that other Netflix subscribers are enjoying. For example, from November 29th to December 5th, The Power of the Dog was the top movie on the streaming service. But today, we’re...
MOVIES
Distractify

What Were the 7 Best Netflix Original Series of 2021? We've Got Our List

Did you catch all of the original programming that dropped on Netflix in 2021? If not (and especially if you're looking for something new to binge during that awkward time between Christmas and New Year's), we've rounded up seven of our favorite Netflix originals that are highly rated and worth sacrificing an entire day just to watch every episode.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

Netflix’s hilarious new documentary celebrates 2021 finally ending

Don't Miss: Wednesday’s deals: COVID tests in stock, $177 Roomba, Philips Hue sale, more This weekend, the miserable year that was 2021 mercifully comes to a close. COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise as the Omicron variant becomes the dominant strain. Flights are being canceled left and right as Americans try to get back home after the holidays. Even Wolverine could not escape the virus, as Hugh Jackman announced on Instagram this week that he tested positive. With days to go, 2021 is still finding new ways to disappoint us. That’s why this might be the perfect time to...
MOVIES
Popculture

HBO Max Adding Show That Was Thought to Be a Netflix Exclusive

HBO Max is adding a show to its catalog that was supposed to remain exclusive to Netflix for several more years. On Monday, the streamer announced that The CW's Supergirl would be among the titles added to its catalog on Jan. 1, 2022. This was not the plan laid out in WarnerMedia's licensing contract with Netflix, suggesting that the two may have quietly revised their agreement.
TV SERIES

