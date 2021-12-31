ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

No. 13 Lady Bulldogs lose SEC opener to LSU in absence of their top center

By McClain Baxley, Athens Banner-Herald
Athens Banner-Herald
Athens Banner-Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EfUiK_0dZpMi1s00

The Lady Bulldogs had several big wins and moments in 2021.

In January, they got their first win in Knoxville since 1996. In the SEC tournament in March, Georgia upset Texas A&M in the semifinals before falling by five to South Carolina in the championship game. This season, Joni Taylor 's squad already has two Top 25 wins to Notre Dame and North Carolina State.

Thursday night wasn't one of the big wins as the No. 13 Lady Bulldogs lost their SEC opener to No. 19 LSU at home, 68-62.

"They're really good," Taylor said. "They've got a really good team. They've got experience, elite guards, size. We knew it was going to be a battle."

Here are three takeaways from Georgia's second loss of the 2021-22 campaign:

Staiti's absence too much to replace

As the Lady Bulldogs went through their final pregame stretches, the fans started to file into Stegeman. The players rolled out and loosened up ahead of their first game in nine days.

Noticeably missing from pregame warmups was 6-foot-4 grad senior center Jenna Staiti , who was unavailable due to SEC health and safety protocols, a team spokesman said just under an hour before tipoff. Staiti leads the team in scoring (14.2 PPG), rebounding (7.3 RPG) and has 30 blocks through 12 games played.

“We knew we were going to be without Jenna, so we practiced without her and there was not a different conversation prior to tip,” Taylor said. “That’s why we tell everyone to be ready to go so when your number is called, you take advantage of your opportunity.”

Without their veteran post player, Georgia turned to redshirt senior Malury Bates, freshman Jillian Hollingshead and junior Javyn Nicholson. Bates started in place of Staiti.

LSU came out of the gates hot, taking an 11-2 lead four minutes into the game. Six of those points came in the paint. The Tigers had 22 paint points in the first half to Georgia’s 14.

So the Lady Bulldogs went to a zone in the third quarter, with Hollingshead and Nicholson holding down the paint.

“That really got us back in the game,” Taylor said. “It stifled them a little bit. We were able to rebound better out of it and it was a game changer for us. It’s something that we’ve been working on and kept in our pocket. It came in handy for us tonight.”

Bates and Hollingshead combined for six points, nine rebounds, four blocks and a steal. Nicholson, who ended the night with eight points, seven rebounds and a block, talked with Staiti before the game, looking for advice from the sixth-year senior.

“She gave me the confidence to come out and step up,” Nicholson said. “I already knew (what to do), I just had to do it and embrace it and had to push through being tired.”

Missing a player with preseason and in-season national recognition was tough, but the showing from the rest of the bigs proved that Georgia has the depth needed to survive.

“Without Jenna, I feel like everybody stepped up,” said Que Morrison. “They played their role in replacing her. I’m proud of every single one of our posts.”

Recruiting: Joni Taylor and Nell Fortner are growing women's basketball through friendship, rivalry

Guard play in second half makes up for slow start to game

Speaking of Morrison, the graduate senior displayed another awe-inspiring performance on both ends of the floor. After a slow start from every player in white uniforms, Morrison locked in and hit a transition three from the top of the key to get Georgia back into the game. She scored seven of the team’s first nine points.

On defense, Morrison was pesky all night, forcing longtime friend and LSU leading scorer Khayla Pointer into uncomfortable shots.

Sitting on the bench for just 41 seconds, she had 26 points, seven rebounds, 10 assists and two steals to keep the Lady Bulldogs hanging around.

“She’s just a gamer, a competitor, a warrior,” Taylor said of Morrison. “She wants to win as bad as anybody wants to win. If that means she needs to defend for 40 minutes, she will. If that means she needs to score for 40 minutes, she will. Tonight she did both for 40 minutes. I’m not shocked by it at all.”

But for the home team, the surge from Morrison and fellow guard Sarah Ashlee Barker came too late and went dry at times. LSU forced four-straight empty possessions from Georgia to open the second half.

Pointer, who led the Tigers with 21, hit a buzzer-beating three to give LSU an 8-point lead. She hit a three-pointer to retake the lead with 2:17 left in the fourth quarter. Morrison converted a layup to tie the game at 62, but then Pointer hit another three with a minute left to steal momentum back and for good.

Men's basketball: Tom Crean after Georgia basketball's 17-point home loss to Gardner-Webb: 'This one is on me'

“I think that we did not lock in the way we needed to defensively, and we gave them some things – we knew what they wanted to get to, and we gave them what they wanted,” Taylor said. “We played like hell in the third and fourth quarter, but it’s not enough. You have to put four quarters together in this league and we just didn’t do that.”

Morrison agreed with her coach and took responsibility for the slow start.

“They outworked us in the first and second quarter,” Morrison said. “They came out there and jumped on us. As starters, we can’t have that and it happened today.”

SEC is one of the deepest conferences nationally

The conference schedule opened up not only for UGA and LSU, but for four other teams, too. No. 7 Tennessee won a comfortable home game against Alabama, who came in 9-2. The top team in the country, South Carolina, was upset in overtime at Missouri for the Gamecocks’ first loss of the season.

Nine of the 14 SEC teams already have at least 10 wins and six teams were ranked in this week’s AP poll. It wasn’t unexpected for the league to be good, but the conference could be even deeper than expected.

The Lady Bulldogs have already played four teams currently ranked in the AP Top 25, which Nicholson feels will prepare them for the SEC gauntlet that’s coming the next three months.

“Those (non-conference games) helped us become resilient,” Nicholson said. “It helps us going into SEC play because we can’t let up. We can’t think that we’re okay because it’s a game of runs.”

Georgia will face four teams that were predicted to finish in the top 10 of the SEC (at Kentucky, at Missouri, at Miss. State, Tennessee, at Miss.) in January alone.

For the Lady Bulldogs, they’re focused on the next game on hand: at Florida on Sunday.

“Florida is going to be our priority after watching film and seeing the things we can correct,” Morrison said. “We still have a long season to go. It’s not over yet.”

McClain Baxley is a recruiting reporter for the Athens Banner-Herald and the USA TODAY Network. Reach him by email at mbaxley@onlineathens.com or on Twitter at @mcclainbaxley.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: No. 13 Lady Bulldogs lose SEC opener to LSU in absence of their top center

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
South Carolina State
247Sports

Michigan, Jim Harbaugh blasted by media after blowout loss to Georgia in College Football Playoff

Third-ranked Georgia dominated Friday night's College Football Playoff semifinal from start to finish against Jim Harbaugh and Michigan, humiliating the Wolverines, 34-11, in the Orange Bowl to advance to next month's national championship game. For Harbaugh, it was a brutal end to a stellar season and brought out some of the same jeers that followed him throughout his tenure with the Wolverines prior to a campaign that featured wins over Ohio State and Iowa for a Big Ten title.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Look: Cincinnati Fan’s Hand Sign Goes Viral On ESPN

The College Football Playoff officially kicked off on Friday afternoon with a Cotton Bowl Classic showdown between Alabama and Cincinnati. In the early going, the Crimson Tide asserted their dominance with a long touchdown drive on their very first possession of the game. Alabama ran the ball 10 times, showing its force on the offensive line.
CINCINNATI, OH
On3.com

Five-Star Plus+ CB Cormani McClain visiting 5 schools in the near future

Lakeland (Fla.) Lake Gibson Five-Star Plus+ cornerback Cormani McClain is really enjoying his recruiting process, but he is not close to a decision yet. “I’m still looking for a home,” he said Friday at the Under Armour All-American Game practice, where he was watching and supporting his friend and high school teammate Sam McCall.
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joni Taylor
Person
Nell Fortner
On3.com

4-star lineman Jamaal Jarrett drops top 11 schools

Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley four-star lineman Jamaal Jarrett dropped his top 11 schools Friday. They are Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, NC State, North Carolina, Penn State, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and Washington. He originally had released a top eight list earlier in the year, but took it down after he started...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#Sec#Texas A M#Notre Dame#Tigers
On3.com

Bo Nix: 'I've closed the door with Auburn'

Former Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix Recently entered the transfer portal. But just because he entered it does not mean that he can’t come back and still play for the Tigers. So, considering that that is still an option on the table, the hosts of The Next Round ask Nix if he would ever change his mind and come back to Auburn.
NICK
On3.com

WATCH: Nick Saban laughs at hilarious exchange after Cotton Bowl win

Alabama head coach was in a good mood after his Cotton Bowl win on Friday night, laughing at a fun exchange during his postgame interview. The Crimson Tide beat Cincinnati 27-6 in their College Football Playoff semifinal game, advancing to the National Championship game against the winner between Georgia and Michigan.
FOOTBALL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban reacts to Georgia's blowout win over Michigan

Nick Saban knows Alabama has its work cut out for it in the rematch against Georgia in the national title. Just a few weeks ago, the Tide dominated the Bulldogs 41-24 in the SEC Championship game, but to beat a team twice during the season is really hard to do.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama offensive starter ruled out for remainder of Cincinnati game

Alabama got off to a strong start on its first offensive drive against Cincinnati in Friday afternoon’s Cotton Bowl. But, moving forward, the Tide will be down a key offensive starter. During the first quarter, right guard Emil Ekiyor seemed to injure his shoulder. During the second quarter of...
ALABAMA STATE
WLTX.com

Camden native is Clemson's new offensive line coach

CLEMSON, S.C. — When Clemson holds its first official practice in the spring, Camden native Thomas Austin will be in charge of the offensive line. After Clemson defeated Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl, head coach Dabo Swinney announced that Austin was being promoted from offensive assistant to full-time offensive line coach. He replaces Robbie Caldwell who is retiring from coaching but will stay with the program in an off-the-field capacity.
CLEMSON, SC
Athens Banner-Herald

Athens Banner-Herald

880
Followers
230
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Athens, GA from Online Athens.

 http://onlineathens.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy