No. 13 Lady Bulldogs lose SEC opener to LSU in absence of their top center

The Lady Bulldogs had several big wins and moments in 2021.

In January, they got their first win in Knoxville since 1996. In the SEC tournament in March, Georgia upset Texas A&M in the semifinals before falling by five to South Carolina in the championship game. This season, Joni Taylor 's squad already has two Top 25 wins to Notre Dame and North Carolina State.

Thursday night wasn't one of the big wins as the No. 13 Lady Bulldogs lost their SEC opener to No. 19 LSU at home, 68-62.

"They're really good," Taylor said. "They've got a really good team. They've got experience, elite guards, size. We knew it was going to be a battle."

Here are three takeaways from Georgia's second loss of the 2021-22 campaign:

Staiti's absence too much to replace

As the Lady Bulldogs went through their final pregame stretches, the fans started to file into Stegeman. The players rolled out and loosened up ahead of their first game in nine days.

Noticeably missing from pregame warmups was 6-foot-4 grad senior center Jenna Staiti , who was unavailable due to SEC health and safety protocols, a team spokesman said just under an hour before tipoff. Staiti leads the team in scoring (14.2 PPG), rebounding (7.3 RPG) and has 30 blocks through 12 games played.

“We knew we were going to be without Jenna, so we practiced without her and there was not a different conversation prior to tip,” Taylor said. “That’s why we tell everyone to be ready to go so when your number is called, you take advantage of your opportunity.”

Without their veteran post player, Georgia turned to redshirt senior Malury Bates, freshman Jillian Hollingshead and junior Javyn Nicholson. Bates started in place of Staiti.

LSU came out of the gates hot, taking an 11-2 lead four minutes into the game. Six of those points came in the paint. The Tigers had 22 paint points in the first half to Georgia’s 14.

So the Lady Bulldogs went to a zone in the third quarter, with Hollingshead and Nicholson holding down the paint.

“That really got us back in the game,” Taylor said. “It stifled them a little bit. We were able to rebound better out of it and it was a game changer for us. It’s something that we’ve been working on and kept in our pocket. It came in handy for us tonight.”

Bates and Hollingshead combined for six points, nine rebounds, four blocks and a steal. Nicholson, who ended the night with eight points, seven rebounds and a block, talked with Staiti before the game, looking for advice from the sixth-year senior.

“She gave me the confidence to come out and step up,” Nicholson said. “I already knew (what to do), I just had to do it and embrace it and had to push through being tired.”

Missing a player with preseason and in-season national recognition was tough, but the showing from the rest of the bigs proved that Georgia has the depth needed to survive.

“Without Jenna, I feel like everybody stepped up,” said Que Morrison. “They played their role in replacing her. I’m proud of every single one of our posts.”

Guard play in second half makes up for slow start to game

Speaking of Morrison, the graduate senior displayed another awe-inspiring performance on both ends of the floor. After a slow start from every player in white uniforms, Morrison locked in and hit a transition three from the top of the key to get Georgia back into the game. She scored seven of the team’s first nine points.

On defense, Morrison was pesky all night, forcing longtime friend and LSU leading scorer Khayla Pointer into uncomfortable shots.

Sitting on the bench for just 41 seconds, she had 26 points, seven rebounds, 10 assists and two steals to keep the Lady Bulldogs hanging around.

“She’s just a gamer, a competitor, a warrior,” Taylor said of Morrison. “She wants to win as bad as anybody wants to win. If that means she needs to defend for 40 minutes, she will. If that means she needs to score for 40 minutes, she will. Tonight she did both for 40 minutes. I’m not shocked by it at all.”

But for the home team, the surge from Morrison and fellow guard Sarah Ashlee Barker came too late and went dry at times. LSU forced four-straight empty possessions from Georgia to open the second half.

Pointer, who led the Tigers with 21, hit a buzzer-beating three to give LSU an 8-point lead. She hit a three-pointer to retake the lead with 2:17 left in the fourth quarter. Morrison converted a layup to tie the game at 62, but then Pointer hit another three with a minute left to steal momentum back and for good.

“I think that we did not lock in the way we needed to defensively, and we gave them some things – we knew what they wanted to get to, and we gave them what they wanted,” Taylor said. “We played like hell in the third and fourth quarter, but it’s not enough. You have to put four quarters together in this league and we just didn’t do that.”

Morrison agreed with her coach and took responsibility for the slow start.

“They outworked us in the first and second quarter,” Morrison said. “They came out there and jumped on us. As starters, we can’t have that and it happened today.”

SEC is one of the deepest conferences nationally

The conference schedule opened up not only for UGA and LSU, but for four other teams, too. No. 7 Tennessee won a comfortable home game against Alabama, who came in 9-2. The top team in the country, South Carolina, was upset in overtime at Missouri for the Gamecocks’ first loss of the season.

Nine of the 14 SEC teams already have at least 10 wins and six teams were ranked in this week’s AP poll. It wasn’t unexpected for the league to be good, but the conference could be even deeper than expected.

The Lady Bulldogs have already played four teams currently ranked in the AP Top 25, which Nicholson feels will prepare them for the SEC gauntlet that’s coming the next three months.

“Those (non-conference games) helped us become resilient,” Nicholson said. “It helps us going into SEC play because we can’t let up. We can’t think that we’re okay because it’s a game of runs.”

Georgia will face four teams that were predicted to finish in the top 10 of the SEC (at Kentucky, at Missouri, at Miss. State, Tennessee, at Miss.) in January alone.

For the Lady Bulldogs, they’re focused on the next game on hand: at Florida on Sunday.

“Florida is going to be our priority after watching film and seeing the things we can correct,” Morrison said. “We still have a long season to go. It’s not over yet.”

