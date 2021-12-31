Greenville basketball building chemistry ahead of region play

Having a successful football program is always a good problem to have for any high school; however, it can lead to some collateral damage for the school’s basketball program; especially if that program is historically successful.

Greenville basketball coach Mike Anderson has become accustomed to building his team while complementing the Red Raiders’ football program. This year, Anderson was not able to practice with his football-turned basketball players until after Thanksgiving as the Red Raiders advanced to the Class AAAA football semifinals.

This inconsistency at the beginning of the season creates a need to build chemistry, and for Anderson, it takes the Red Raiders a little longer to gel as team before making its annual postseason run.

Anderson was pleased with his players’ teamwork this week as the Red Raiders advanced to the Palmetto Bracket championship of the Poinsettia Holiday Classic. The Red Raiders, ranked fourth in Class AAAA, fell to Sumter Thursday night, 47-39.

“We are just way behind where we typically are at this time of the year,” Anderson said. “For a variety of reasons; football had a great season. Some of our best players are football players, and some of them made all-star games, so they have been in-and-out. We are proud of them and we support them for what they do in football. This gets us a little behind, but we have had guys hurt and guys sick and we have had some distractions.”

Anderson said that the Red Raiders are just getting to know each other on the court.

“I think we have had just one practice this year where the entire team was there,” Anderson said. “We have just not had the reps in practice. It is hard to work out some of our issues when you are constantly changing lineups every day and game-to-game.”

“I feel a lot better about where we are after this game than I did a couple nights ago and even last week because we really had not been playing very well lately. We were playing some good basketball and then not so well. We have just been very up and down this season so far.”

Senior Prometheus Franklin, who starred as the Red Raiders’ quarterback during the football season, led Greenville with a game-high 19 points.

Sumter (12-4) trailed Greenville 9-0 early in the first quarter; however, the Gamecocks fought back to take a 19-16 lead into the second quarter. From that point forward the two teams battled defensively in consecutive quarters. Greenville led 34-32 at the end of the third quarter, but Sumter held the Red Raiders to five points in the final period.

“We are starting to get our chemistry there,” Anderson said. “We are starting to compete at a higher level. We have been known for our defense, our pressure and our rebounding. We just have not had that this year. We made a big step tonight, but we are nowhere near where we hope to be a month from now. Tonight, was good for us against a really good team.”

The Red Raiders (8-4) are the defending Region 1-AAAA champions and lost in the state semifinals to eventual state champion South Pointe last year.

“We just need to continue to build off of what we did tonight,” Anderson said. “It wasn’t pretty, but we competed at a high level. We need to get the rust off and get our chemistry going. Normally, we work some of that out in the summer or in early December. We are not there yet, but I feel really good about the potential of this group and where we can be.”

Hillcrest won the Palmetto Bracket consolation game over Easley, 48-46, on Thursday prior to the championship game.