Rockford Cape Cod-style home equipped with four-season room for under $100K

By Shaquil Manigault, Rockford Register Star
 2 days ago
Address: 2216 Dresden Ave, Rockford

Description: This Cape Cod-style home offers some curb appeal and comes equipped with two bedrooms, two full baths and a spacious living room. The home offers a main bedroom on the first floor, an eat-in kitchen, first-floor laundry, and a large four-season room. The partially finished basement provides a recreation room and a plethora of storage space. The yard comes fenced-in and the one-car garage offers additional storage with a small workshop in the back.

Asking price: $99,900

Realtor: January Fry, Dickerson & Nieman; 815-227-5900

About this series

On The Market features a unique property for sale in the area. Have a property you’d like to see featured? Email online@rrstar.com and put “On the Market” in the subject line.

Shaquil Manigault: smanigault@gannett.com; @RRstarShaquil

