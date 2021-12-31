ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Commercial building on fire in north St. Louis Friday morning

By Jason Maxwell
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rw2WO_0dZpMfNh00

ST. LOUIS – A commercial building was on fire Friday morning in north St. Louis.

The fire broke out at that building located in the 2900 block of North Newstead at about 5:30 a.m.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.

FOx 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
Local
Saint Louis, MO Accidents
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
FOX 2

Forecast: More cold air for the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Our winter storm is on the way out, now it is all about the cold. Pockets of light snow and flurries will hang around this morning. Skies will gradually clear on Sunday, but it is breezy and cold. Temperatures may rebound back into the low 20s this afternoon. Winds ease this […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Fire damages bar and salon in Edwardsville Thursday night

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Fire damaged a bar and salon in Edwardsville, Illinois Thursday night. Firefighters got the call at about 10 p.m. The fire was at the EXO Nail Bar on Highway 157. It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured. The cause of the fire is also unknown at this time. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue […]
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Maxwell
FOX 2

Gunman steals SUV on Washington Avenue early Friday morning

ST. LOUIS – A driver was carjacked early Friday morning in Downtown St. Louis. Police said a man with a gun approached the driver just after midnight on Washington Avenue at North 11th Street. The gunman stole the driver’s SUV and took off. The driver was not hurt. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Building#Weather#Accident#Newstead St Louis Ave#Kimhudsontv#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
FOX2Now

St. Louis police investigate homicide

ST. LOUIS – A man was killed Friday night in St. Louis. Police found the victim lying in an alley suffering from traumatic injuries in the 3900 block of Kennerly around 7:30 p.m. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene, according to police. Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy