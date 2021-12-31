ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

In Remembrance: Notable deaths of 2021

By Anna Padilla
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 comprised a list of notable deaths for the year 2021.

January

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LkGDA_0dZpKeiE00
Gerry Marsden, the lead singer of the 1960s British group Gerry and the Pacemakers that had such hits as “Ferry Cross the Mersey” and the song that became the anthem of Liverpool Football Club, “You’ll Never Walk Alone.” He died after battling “a short illness in no way connected with COVID-19” according to a statement from his family. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lfPA1_0dZpKeiE00
Actress Tanya Roberts, known for her role in “A View to a Kill” and appeared in the sitcom “That ’70s Show,” died Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 from complications with a urinary tract infection. She was 65. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PHtXY_0dZpKeiE00
FILE – In this Dec. 4, 1999, file photo, New York Rangers coach John Muckler yells instructions to his players on the ice during the third period against the Buffalo Sabres at Marine Midland Arena in Buffalo, N.Y. Muckler, a former NHL coach and five-time Stanley Cup winner with the Edmonton Oilers has died. He died on Jan. 5, 2021. He was 86. (AP Photo/Don Heupel, File)
FILE – Reporter Neil Sheehan is shown in an office of the New York Times in New York, May 1, 1972. Sheehan, a reporter and Pulitzer Prize-winning author who broke the story of the Pentagon Papers for The New York Times and who chronicled the deception at the heart of the Vietnam War in his epic book about the war, has died. He died on Jan. 7, 2021. He was 84. (AP Photo/John Lent)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TYeVl_0dZpKeiE00
11 Jun 1995: Manager Tommy Lasorda of the Los Angeles Dodgers applauds his players during the Dodgers versus Philadelphia Phillies game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Lasorda died of a heart attack January 7, 2021. Mandatory Credit: J.D. Cuban/Allsport
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1biHme_0dZpKeiE00
Meredith C. Anding Jr., one of the “Tougaloo Nine” college students who participated in a library “read-in” in segregated Mississippi on March, 27, 1961, died Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 at 79. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01lnOO_0dZpKeiE00
German illusionist Siegfried Fischbacher of the duo ” Siegfried & Roy” died in Las Vegas at age 81, of cancer. (AP Photo/Fabian Bimmer, File)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KUh04_0dZpKeiE00
Larry King, a longtime radio host, he also was a nightly fixture on CNN from 1985 through 2010 as the host of “Larry King Live.” He won many honors, including two Peabody awards, during the show’s 25-year run. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
FILE – Hall of Famer Don Sutton during the Baseball Hall of Fame inductions in Cooperstown, N.Y., on Sunday, July 24, 2011. In 2021, baseball lost three notable former players, Hall of Famer Sutton, Ray Fosse and J.R. Richard. Sutton won 324 games with five teams. He died at age 73 from Cancer on Jan. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)

February

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ObiHe_0dZpKeiE00
“Saved by the Bell” star Dustin Diamond died after a three-week fight with cancer. He was 44. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M1cIT_0dZpKeiE00
The award-winning actor who played Captain von Trapp in the film “The Sound of Music” passed away on Feb. 5. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nbRbq_0dZpKeiE00
Hall of Famer Leon Spinks Leon Spinks, who won Olympic gold and then shocked the boxing world by beating Muhammad Ali to win the heavyweight title in only his eighth pro fight, died at the age of 67 from cancer. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00T54N_0dZpKeiE00
Rush Limbaugh, the talk radio host died at 70 due to lung cancer. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, File)

March

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LCmp4_0dZpKeiE00
Jessica Walter, of “Arrested Development” and “Play Misty for Me “died at 80 years old. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BtX5v_0dZpKeiE00
Famed author Beverly Cleary died at the age of 104. (Photo credit should read TIM SLOAN/AFP via Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lVOEe_0dZpKeiE00
A photograph of Italian jewelry designer and philanthropist Elsa Peretti died on March 18 2021. (Elsa Peretti Holding AG​/news aktuell via AP Images)

April

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eBh2j_0dZpKeiE00
Britain’s Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth II died at age 99. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=142uGx_0dZpKeiE00
Former U.S. Vice President Walter Mondale died aged 93. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lnM8L_0dZpKeiE00
Astronaut Michael Collins died Wednesday, April 28, 2021, of cancer, his family said. He was 90. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

May

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gbUjY_0dZpKeiE00
Bobby Unser, New Mexican racer, died of natural causes at the age of 87. (AP Photo, File)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27WPyP_0dZpKeiE00
Illustrator and author of “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” Eric Carle died at age 91. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Blv34_0dZpKeiE00
Gavin MacLeod, a cast member on the TV series “The Love Boat,” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” died at age 90. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ikUKI_0dZpKeiE00
Recording Artist B. J. Thomas who wrote hits such as “I Just Can’t Help Believing,” “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head” and “Hooked on a Feeling,” died at age 78 of lung cancer. (Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for SeriousFun Children’s Network)

June

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UjmdW_0dZpKeiE00
Famed defense attorney F. Lee Bailey, who defended O.J. Simpson, Patricia Hearst and the alleged Boston Strangler, died. He was 87. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cn6fX_0dZpKeiE00
Actor Ned Beatty died Sunday, June 13, 2021. He was 83. (AP Photo/Gus Ruelas, File)

July

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0npnFK_0dZpKeiE00
FILE – Slipknot band member Joey Jordison, the founding drummer of the band Slipknot, died at age 46. Jordison’s family says he died peacefully in his sleep. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m7LP6_0dZpKeiE00
Dusty Hill of ZZ Top died at his Houston home. He was 72. In a Facebook post, bandmates Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard revealed Wednesday, July 28, 2021, that Hill had died in his sleep. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

August

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HueOQ_0dZpKeiE00
Sudoku, a simplified version of an older game, was created by Japanese puzzle manufacturer Maki Kaji in 1984, and became a worldwide popular game. He died at age 69. (Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP) (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=137xJl_0dZpKeiE00
Ed Asner, known for being in the hit comedy “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and later in the drama “Lou Grant, died at age 91. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gKsOV_0dZpKeiE00
Michael Constantine, an Emmy Award-winning character actor who reached worldwide fame playing the Windex bottle-toting father of the bride in the 2002 film “My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” died Aug. 31 in his home in Pennsylvania, of natural causes. He was 94. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uy5IC_0dZpKeiE00
Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, who helped them become one of the greatest bands in rock ‘n’ roll, died at the age of 80. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

September

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lm6DH_0dZpKeiE00
Willard Scott, the beloved weatherman who charmed viewers of NBC’s “Today” show died at age 87. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YLbFP_0dZpKeiE00
Norm Macdonald, a comedian and former cast member on “Saturday Night Live,” died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, after a nine-year battle with cancer that he kept private. He was 61. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes, File)

October

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b8dDw_0dZpKeiE00
Alan Kalter, the quirky, red-headed announcer for David Letterman for two decades who frequently appeared in the show’s comedy bits, died. He was 78. (Photo by Diane Bondareff/Invision for Starkey Hearing Foundation/AP Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N0d4Y_0dZpKeiE00
Colin Powell, the soldier and diplomat died of COVID-19 complications. He was 84. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

November

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ricc6_0dZpKeiE00
Actor Dean Stockwell poses in Feb 1989 at an unknown location. Stockwell, a top Hollywood child actor who gained new success in middle age, garnering an Oscar nomination for “Married to the Mob” and Emmy nominations for “Quantum Leap,” died of natural causes at his home. He was 85. (AP Photo/Alan Greth, File)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SVc85_0dZpKeiE00
Composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim, the songwriter who reshaped the American musical theater in the second half of the 20th century, has died at age 91. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kplIX_0dZpKeiE00
Lee Elder, who fought through numerous obstacles to become the first Black golfer to play in the Masters, died at the age of 87. (AP Photo/File)

December

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ubCRI_0dZpKeiE00
FILE – Four-time winner of the Indianapolis 500, Al Unser, died Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, following years of health issues. He was 82. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler, File)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dDWor_0dZpKeiE00
Mexico’s Vicente Fernandez, an iconic and beloved singer of regional Mexican music who was awarded three Grammys and nine Latin Grammys died at 81. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0srXAa_0dZpKeiE00
Michael Nesmith of The Monkees, the guitar-strumming member of the 1960s, made-for-television rock band The Monkees, died at home Friday of natural causes, his family said in a statement. He was 78. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AmKuy_0dZpKeiE00
Former Oakland Raiders coach John Madden died at the age of 85 at his home in California. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, file)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e0S2a_0dZpKeiE00
Demaryius Thomas, 33, died due to an assumed seizure according to his family members. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision for NFL/AP Images)

