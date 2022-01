Drivers in Southlake may soon notice differences in when school zone lights are flashing near campuses in the city. On Dec. 22, the Southlake Mobility Facebook page announced that the Southlake Mobility Team would be adjusting the flashing lights and traffic signals for school zones in the city and installing new signage through Dec. 31. The changes were put in place to reflect school start and end times, according to a release, and officially take effect with the beginning of the spring semester in January.

SOUTHLAKE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO