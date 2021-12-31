Wind chill advisory this evening

Effective: 2022-01-02 07:06:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-03 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Bristol Bay WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero. * WHERE...Interior Bristol Bay including New Stuyahok and Koliganek. * WHEN...Until noon AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest wind chills are expected Monday morning for the interior Bristol Bay, including New Stuyahok, Koliganek, and as far south as King Salmon.
