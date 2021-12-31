Wind chill advisory this evening

Effective: 2022-01-02 02:59:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Clark; Scotland WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 28 below zero. Snow has ended across the area. Some blowing snow is possible through the overnight. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Iowa. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Travel is difficult on partially or totally snow and ice covered roads. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

CLARK COUNTY, MO ・ 22 HOURS AGO