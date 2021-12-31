ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wind chill advisory this evening

KAAL-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have a wind chill advisory that will be going into effect shortly after the New York City ball drop. You will need to bundle up if...

www.kaaltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Wind Chill Advisory

(Area) A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for southwest and west-central Iowa until noon today. This morning, the National Weather Service forecasts frigid wind chills of 25 degrees below zero.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 01:53:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Delaware WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 28 below zero. Snow has ended across the area. Some blowing snow is possible through the overnight. * WHERE...Delaware County. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
DELAWARE COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Clark, Scotland by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 02:59:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Clark; Scotland WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 28 below zero. Snow has ended across the area. Some blowing snow is possible through the overnight. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Iowa. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Travel is difficult on partially or totally snow and ice covered roads. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
CLARK COUNTY, MO
wjhl.com

Winter Storm Warning Sunday night into early Monday morning – Accumulating snow likely across the region

The Storm Team 11 Forecast: A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from 11 PM this Sunday night through 10 AM Monday. Cloudy skies are forecast for the area with a 90% chance of rain changing to snow after midnight. The low will dip to 28 degrees. Snow will accumulate across the region. Snowfall totals will range from 4 to up to 8″ across parts of the Tri-Cities and parts of southwest Virginia with higher amounts across the mountains.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chills
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 01:53:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Delaware WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 28 below zero. Snow has ended across the area. Some blowing snow is possible through the overnight. * WHERE...Delaware County. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
DELAWARE COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 00:13:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Grant WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Grant County. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
GRANT COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Goodhue by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 03:49:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Goodhue WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Goodhue County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Bourbon, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 04:28:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear layered clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Bourbon; Crawford WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 10 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas. portions of central and west central Missouri. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Chill#Wind Speeds#New York City#Aagin
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Wilkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 10:03:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while outside. Wear appropriate winter clothing. Target Area: Wilkin WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING WIND CHILL WARNING HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills from 25 to 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of west central Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until 10 AM CST this morning. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 10 AM this morning to 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
WILKIN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Atchison, Doniphan by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Atchison; Doniphan WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SUNDAY WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central, northeast and northwest Missouri. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until midnight CST tonight. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight tonight to 10 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
ATCHISON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Bristol Bay by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 07:06:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-03 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Bristol Bay WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero. * WHERE...Interior Bristol Bay including New Stuyahok and Koliganek. * WHEN...Until noon AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest wind chills are expected Monday morning for the interior Bristol Bay, including New Stuyahok, Koliganek, and as far south as King Salmon.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for McIntosh by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 11:55:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: McIntosh WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY Although cold temperatures will be found into this afternoon, wind chills will overall improved above dangerous levels. Those venturing outside will still want to cover any exposed skin.
MCINTOSH COUNTY, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for McIntosh by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 11:55:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: McIntosh WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY Although cold temperatures will be found into this afternoon, wind chills will overall improved above dangerous levels. Those venturing outside will still want to cover any exposed skin.
MCINTOSH COUNTY, ND
theperrynews.com

Wind chill advisory issued until noon Sunday

The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Johnston has issued a wind chill advisory for the Perry area from Saturday night until noon Sunday, with bitter to dangerous cold and wind chills following Saturday’s winter storm warning, which the NWS has canceled. Wind chills as low as 25 below...
JOHNSTON, IA
Atmore Advance

Temperatures to drop tonight

Temperatures are slated to drop more than 30 degrees tonight for the Atmore area, according to the National Weather Service. According to the NWS, the low tonight is going to be 30 degrees. On Monday, the high is slated to be 47 degrees with an overnight low of 29. For...
ATMORE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy