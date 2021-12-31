ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens: Betting lines, odds and predictions

By Adam Burke Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL didn’t do the Rams any favors this week. Not only is it tricky enough with two late-season road games against the Minnesota Vikings and Baltimore Ravens, but Sunday’s game was flexed to another early kickoff. The Rams are 4-0 straight up and 2-2 against the...

The Spun

Ravens Announce Lamar Jackson’s Status For Sunday

After yet another week of limited practice, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson may not be good to go against the Los Angeles Rams this weekend. But what’s his official status looking like heading into Sunday?. On Friday, the Ravens officially listed Jackson as “questionable” for the Rams game. He...
Matthew Stafford
Boston Herald

Ravens vs. Rams staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s Week 17 game in Baltimore?

Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Sunday afternoon’s Week 17 game between the Ravens (8-7) and Los Angeles Rams (11-4) at M&T Bank Stadium:. Rams 30, Ravens 17: Considering where the Kansas City Chiefs’ defense was in Week 2, this might be the best team the Ravens will face all season: explosive on offense, disruptive on defense and strong on special teams. A healthy Tyler Huntley is preferable to a hobbled Lamar Jackson, but there’s still only so much this offense can do without its Pro Bowl quarterback. Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey have talked this week about how much the Ravens’ blowout in 2019 stuck with them, and this looks like a nice revenge spot. The Ravens’ best hope for an upset (and a playoff pulse) is getting the wasteful version of Matthew Stafford.
Odell Beckham Jr. has caught on with Rams’ drive to be super

Moving among Hollywood entertainment and sports celebrities was familiar to Odell Beckham Jr. even before the star receiver signed a free-agent contract with the Rams in November. Beckham counts Drake, Kanye West and LeBron James among his friends. But since joining the Rams, Beckham has flourished in a supporting role...
turfshowtimes.com

Rams vs. Ravens: How to Watch, Streaming, Game Time, and Betting Odds

Fresh off of clinching their third playoff birth in four years, the Los Angeles Rams now seek their first division crown since 2018 when they head to M&T Bank Stadium to take on the injury ravaged Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens lead the all-time series between these two clubs 2-5 with the last match-up coming in the form of a dominant 45-6 performance in favor of Baltimore.
Baltimore Ravens
Indianapolis Colts
Minnesota Vikings
Houston Texans
The Spun

NFL World Starting To Get Concerned With Matthew Stafford

NFL fans are starting to get concerned with Matthew Stafford given his increase in interceptions in recent weeks. Stafford has already thrown two interceptions against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. His first interception was a pick-six. His latest interception was a bad throw down the middle of the field into the Ravens secondary.
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
ClutchPoints

NFL news: John Madden’s simple request before his death, got ‘blown away’

John Madden was a man filled with ebullience and brimming with personality. But three days before his death, he had a simple request. According to Cydney Henderson of USA Today Sports, the legendary NFL coach and broadcaster wanted to watch Fox Sports’ documentary on him, entitled “All Madden.” Of course, his wish was granted. He watched it surrounded by his family and friends on Christmas Day.
