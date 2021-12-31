ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Letters to the editor for Friday, Dec. 31: Here's to a plant-based new year

By Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
 2 days ago

Oregon not serious about the unhoused or mental health

In 2021, Oregon received somewhere around $4 billion as a result of the American Rescue Plan. About $2 billion was to go to the state while the rest was to be distributed to cities and counties.

Instead of using this “found” money to establish a strategic plan to address the unhoused and mental health issues, the collective wisdom of the state allowed these funds to be diluted and distributed without any meaningful solution.

Each senator received $4 million to distribute as they desired. Each representative received $2 million. While I am certain the $240 million was not “wasted,” I am also certain if Oregon was really concerned about unhoused/mental illness, our leaders could have easily developed a sustainable plan that would materially (perhaps permanently) addressed these matters and improved our communities.

I understand Oregon will receive another $75 million. However, these funds will likely be distributed without much focus on solving these issues. Sadly, our federal, state and local leaders will continue to press the case of how important these issues are and the need to fund a strategy through taxes.

It’s difficult to give credibility to this constant message when Oregon fails to act when given the opportunity.

Steve McIntire, Eugene

New year, no animals

With Christmas and Hanukkah behind us, we look forward to the new year and new year's resolutions: to step away from social media, lose some weight, and, perhaps, to go vegan. Yes, that.

A third of consumers report reducing consumption of animal foods. Hundreds of college campuses, schools, hospitals and corporate cafeterias have embraced Meatless Mondays. Even fast-food chains like Chipotle, Burger King, Subway and Taco Bell have rolled out plant-based options. Now McDonalds is hinting at a plant-based burger in 2022.

New plant-based companies, led by Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods, are creating healthy, eco-friendly, delicious plant-based meats, while meat industry giants Tyson Foods, Cargill and Canada's Maple Leaf Foods have invested heavily in plant-based meat development.

According to the Good Food Institute, sales of plant-based foods that directly replace animal products have grown 27% in the past year to $7 billion. Sales of plant-based cheeses, butter, yogurts and ice creams are exploding at a 50% growth rate and plant-based milks now account for 35% of the milk market.

A vegan new year’s resolution requires no sweat or deprivation -- just delicious, healthier options that are better for your health, the planet and the animals.

Edward Newland, Eugene

Letters should be 200 words or fewer and sent with the writer’s name, address, and daytime phone number via e-mail to rgletters@registerguard.com. Letters may be edited for length and clarity, and maybe published in any medium. We regret that owing to the volume of correspondence we cannot reply to every letter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TheConversationCanada

Plant-based doesn’t always mean healthy

As we ring in the new year and people announce their resolutions and goals for 2022, many opt for getting healthy, cutting out drinking or starting a new hobby. Vegan magazines and organizations are pushing plant-based diets — calling it the “ultimate new year’s resolution.” But plant-based meats are often high in sodium, ultra-processed and not any healthier than the meat they imitate. Meanwhile, nearly half of the consumers think they are more nutritious. So if your resolution is related to health, you may want to reconsider switching to a plant-based diet. The Impossible Burger, for example, is an impressive meat-free mix...
NUTRITION
abc45.com

FDA issues recall on several bread products from two companies

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued two recalls on bread products from two different companies. Both manufacturers discovered substances that are not listed as ingredients, which poses a risk to people with allergies. The first product is limited quantity Flower Foods honey wheat bread. It...
FOOD SAFETY
marijuanamoment.net

New Marijuana Laws Take Effect Across The U.S. With The New Year

As 2021 comes to a close, a number of states and cities across the country are set to implement new marijuana policy changes that take effect on January 1. From the launch of retail cannabis sales in Montana to whole-flower medical marijuana becoming available in Louisiana, there are a variety of new policies that advocates, businesses and lawmakers will see go into effect starting on Saturday.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Eugene, OR
Health
Local
Oregon Government
WPMI

Urgent meat recall expanded: 2 million pounds now recalled

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — BALTIMORE (WBFF/WKRC) - A meat recall involving possible listeria contamination has now become massive. Earlier this month, Alexander & Hornung, a Michigan business unit of Perdue Premium Meat Company, recalled 234,391 pounds of fully cooked ham and pepperoni products due to possible listeria contamination. Now,...
FOOD SAFETY
KRMS Radio

Pork Recall Affects Numerous Brands Sold At Various Stores

If you’re a fan of Pork you may want to listen up…there’s a nationwide recall underway and it could involve your favorite brand. More than 2 million pounds of fully cooked ham and pepperoni products possibly tainted by listeria are now being recalled. They were sold at...
AGRICULTURE
BGR.com

Critical new meat recall: Don’t eat this dangerous meat if you have any at home

If you’ve been buying meat products recently, you should make sure they’re not included in the massive recalls that the US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced recently. A few days ago, Alexander & Hornung expanded its big pork meat recall. It now includes more than 2.3 million pounds of meat products potentially contaminated with Listeria. On top of that, there’s one more pathogen that you should be concerned about when it comes to your meat supply. That’s Bacillus cereus, traces of which appeared on Smithfield ready-to-eat pepperoni products. The discovery triggered another meat recall that covers nearly 11,000 pounds of pepperoni.
AGRICULTURE
Popculture

Serious Ice Cream Recall Revealed by FDA

Another ice cream brand was hit with a serious recall over the weekend, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced. Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association (MDVA) recalled some of its Howling Cow Butter Almond Ice Cream Pints because they include soy and wheat ingredients, but no warning on the labels. People with an allergy or sensitivity to wheat or soy could have life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume products with the ingredients. The recall impacts ice cream sold in North Carolina and South Carolina.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant Based Foods#Meat Industry#Tyson Foods#Mental Health Issues#The American Rescue Plan#Unhoused#Meatless Mondays#Chipotle#Burger King#Subway#Taco Bell#Mcdonalds
shefinds

4 Foods No One Should Be Buying At The Grocery Store In 2022--Yikes!

It almost feels like it’s impossible to keep track of what foods are safe to eat and what foods aren’t anymore. With the prominence of social media, it seems like there are an endless number of opinions from “health experts” saying there’s a new toxic food on the market that needs to be eliminated from your diet. For this reason, grocery shopping can be incredibly stressful. While there is no single food that should be villainized or eliminated altogether, it’s important to know how certain ingredients may impact your body and adjust your diet accordingly. Here are four foods to consider cutting back on during your next grocery trip.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Popculture

McDonald's New Pizza Creation Might Become an Instant Favorite

Long ago, McDonald's once sold pizza and many enjoyed the pizza as a quick, cheap option compared to other pizza shops. The McPizza made the rounds in the early '90s and spread to 500 locations before fizzling out before 2000. Currently, you can only buy it at one McDonald's in Orlando, Florida, according to a fan wiki, but that might soon change with the newest pizza creation from the restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
shefinds

The Worst Foods No One Should Eat After 4pm Because They Cause Abdominal Fat, According To Experts

Weekends tend to be a time when people fall off their diets, but if you’re hoping to get a jump start on your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, you should continue to follow the 80-20 rule which means eating *mostly* health 80% of the time. You might feel like having a cheat meal today, but when choosing your food options for the entire weekend, remember that certain foods will take you farther than others. Simple carbohydrates like white rice, and high-carb, high-fat snack foods like chips and dip, are some of those empty-calorie foods you should avoid–especially in the evening hours when you’re less likely to burn them off due to inactivity. This can lead to the dreaded abdominal fat that plagues so many of us in this country (and is linked to more serious health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes). Here’s what our leading health experts say about choosing your meals and snacks for this afternoon and evening:
NUTRITION
WKRC

Urgent Target recall: People are getting sliced open by this recalled product

UNDATED (WKRC) - An urgent recall has been issued for a popular holiday decoration that was sold at Target stores and online. A decorative mailbox with "Letters to Santa" printed on it apparently poses a laceration hazard. Target sold about 174,300 units of the Bullseye’s Playground Metal Mailbox between October...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Popculture

Walmart McDonald's Locations Are Being Replaced With an Unexpected Option

As shoppers will know, Walmart has gradually closed down a lot of McDonald's restaurants that previously used to be a key part of the retail chain's experience. However, a surprising newcomer is looking to take over the abandoned storefronts and revitalize them. According to a recent report by Eat This, Not That, Shawarma Press has opened up several locations inside of Walmarts, and further expansion could be in the cards.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
FIRST For Women

Sprinkling This Spice on Your Eggs in the Morning Can Curb Cravings All Day Long

There’s a reason eggs are such a popular breakfast food: From scrambled to poached, the protein-packed food pairs well with just about any savory grain or starch (think toast, quinoa, potatoes, or brown rice) and can keep you feeling satisfied for a long time. But if you like to snack between meals, even enjoying a filling breakfast might not be enough to break the habit. But here’s a simple way to stop those cravings: add cayenne pepper to your next plate of eggs!
FOOD & DRINKS
Lakeland Gazette

Six foods you shouldn’t mix with medicine

If you’ve ever taken the wrong medication on an empty stomach, you know the importance of reading the outside of your pill bottle. It’s not uncommon for the pharmacy to warn you to take certain drugs with food. But did you know that what you eat can also affect your medication?
HEALTH
Fatherly

Listeria Outbreak! Two Million Pounds of Pork Just Got Recalled

A food recall has prompted the Food Safety and Inspection Service to issue a giant recall in the United States, asking people to check the pork products they have at home. In one of the “most massive recalls in history,” the recall includes more than two million pounds of pork. Here’s what you need to know.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Meat Recall: 234,000 Pounds Sold of Product Since Recalled

Check your freezers, because the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) of the U.S. Department of Agriculture just announced a massive recall of nearly 235,000 lbs. of pork products. On Dec. 5, the massive meat recall was announced after it was discovered that the items may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
AGRICULTURE
The Register-Guard

The Register-Guard

532
Followers
482
Post
72K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Eugene, OR from The Register Guard.

 http://registerguard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy